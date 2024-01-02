Japan Hit by 7.6 Earthquake

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

A 7.6 earthquake hit central Japan, with tsunami fears along appropriate coastal areas.

The earthquake was felt powerfully in Ishikawa (and the surrounding region) – and countless aftershocks followed. Henceforth, people were advised to take all precautions in the prefectures of concern.

Japan – unlike Morocco, Turkey, and other nations recently hit by earthquakes – is better prepared for the consequences of earthquakes.

Tsunami waves of 1.2 meters were recorded in the port of Wajima (Ishikawa prefecture).

Houses have collapsed on the Noto peninsula. However, it is unknown (currently) if people have been killed.

The BBC reports, “Wajima City Fire Department in Ishikawa says it has received at least 30 reports of buildings collapsing, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK is reporting.”

Over 35,000 households in the prefectures of Ishikawa and Toyama have lost power.

Regional authorities and the central government will release more information by the afternoon of January 2nd. It is feared that deaths will be reported. However, it is unlikely that deaths will be drastically high – according to initial information.

