Japan 7.6 Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 48

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Deaths from the 7.6 earthquake that hit central Japan have reached 48.

Ishikawa prefecture (and the surrounding region) felt the powerful earthquake, with initial concerns about a possible major tsunami relenting.

The majority of reported deaths were 20 in Suzu, 19 in Wajima, 5 in Nanao, and 2 in Anamizu.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan said, “We must rescue them as quickly as possible, especially those who are trapped under collapsed structures.”

He continued, “Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses and fires.”

The armed forces of Japan are helping in the search and rescue missions. Henceforth, approximately 1,000 were sent to areas devastated by the earthquake in the Noto peninsula.

President Joe Biden of America said (American troops are based throughout the country) that his country was “ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people.”

Aftershocks continue while rescue and search missions are seeking to support people trapped by rubble.

The mayor of Suzu, Masuhiro Izumiya, said the scenes were “catastrophic.”

Over 35,000 households in the prefectures of Ishikawa and Toyama lost power after the earthquake struck.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes