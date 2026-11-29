Harold Wilson: Horrendous Legacy of British Complicity in Indonesia, Biafra and East Timor

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The horrendous legacy of Harold Wilson is increasingly being exposed through historical documents concerning the massacres of communists in Indonesia (1965–1966). Harold Wilson, the leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) between 1964–1970 and 1974–1976, presided over governments whose policies contributed to, facilitated or politically protected three enormous human tragedies: the mass slaughter of communists in Indonesia, the Nigerian-Biafran War (Biafra sought independence from Nigeria), and Indonesia’s invasion and subsequent occupation of East Timor.

The convulsions of Wilson’s period in office continue to resonate in Nigeria because the voice of Biafra has never disappeared. However, the fear of history repeating itself remains, given the horrific starvation, mass killings and atrocities inflicted upon the people of Biafra, including attacks on civilians in Christian places of worship. Similarly, the authoritarian path taken in Indonesia following the British-supported campaign against communists in the middle of the 1960s would endure for several decades. Therefore, the mass bloodshed unleashed against alleged communists and their supporters in Indonesia, with British complicity under Wilson, would be followed by another catastrophe in the middle of the 1970s. This time, the predominantly Roman Catholic population of East Timor would endure Indonesian military aggression, occupation, mass killings and systematic persecution during Wilson’s return to power.

EAST TIMOR (TIMOR-LESTE)

The third element of the historical trilogy concerns East Timor. In late 1975, the Indonesian armed forces invaded East Timor, with the Wilson government supporting Indonesia’s incorporation of the territory and subsequently helping to provide diplomatic cover for Jakarta. Other nations also supported or accommodated Indonesia’s invasion. This notably applies to Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States. However, the focus here is the involvement of successive UK governments under Wilson, given the extraordinary human consequences of the policies pursued during these three historical tragedies: Indonesia, Biafra and East Timor.

The National Security Archive says, “When Britain’s Labour Government took office in March 1974, it sought to improve relations not just with the Suharto regime in Jakarta but also with the Ford Administration and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, which had expressed a desire to bolster Indonesia’s regional role and expressed worries about Portugal’s 1974 revolution and the subsequent decolonization of its overseas territories.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was informed by British Ambassador John A. Ford that Indonesian massacres were known. However, Ford said, “If asked to comment on any stories of atrocities…I suggest we say that we have no information.”

In March 1976, according to the British Embassy in Jakarta, the diplomatic manoeuvring of the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Callaghan and the United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was helping to keep the gravity of the East Timor crisis away from public scrutiny. The Embassy assessed the consequences of this approach, stating, “has so far paid off handsomely. The lack of involvement has largely kept events in Timor out of the British and US headlines and away from becoming a major public issue. It was a pity that… the Australian Government could not follow suit.”

Hence, while a grave humanitarian catastrophe was unfolding in East Timor under the Indonesian armed forces, the British government was helping to protect Jakarta from international scrutiny. The predominantly Catholic Timorese population would endure decades of occupation, violence, displacement and persecution. The historical record exposes the enormous gulf between the public language of human rights and the geopolitical calculations pursued behind closed diplomatic doors.

BIAFRA (IGBO PEOPLE)

Wilson also supported policies that enabled extraordinary barbarity against the people of Biafra, whose population was predominantly Christian and largely Igbo. Like East Timor, Biafra sought independence. However, the Wilson government supported Nigeria’s territorial integrity and continued supplying military arms to the Nigerian federal government. This conflict resulted in unimaginable suffering, with civilians from children to the elderly being denied food and dying from starvation. Estimates of child deaths are particularly devastating, with approximately one million Biafran children frequently cited in historical accounts.

The Nigerian-Biafran War (Biafran War) of 1967–1970 remains another horrendous stain on the British ruling establishment, particularly the Wilson government, which continued to support Nigeria militarily. Frederick Forsyth, writing in The Guardian, said, “British covert interference had become huge. Weapons and ammunition poured in quietly as Whitehall and the Harold Wilson government lied and denied it all. Much enlarged, with fresh weapons and secret advisory teams, the Nigerian army inched across Biafra as the defenders tried to fight back with a few bullets a day. Soviet Ilyushin bombers ranged overhead, dropping 1,000lb bombs on straw villages. But the transformation came in July.”

Nobody will ever know the final number of deaths. However, estimates range considerably, with some historical accounts suggesting between two and three million people died during the conflict, including those who perished from starvation and disease. Yet, while this brutal reality was unfolding and British military support continued, the Wilson government remained heavily influenced by commercial and strategic considerations, particularly trade and oil.

The Commonwealth Minister in the Wilson government said, “The sole immediate British interest in Nigeria is that the Nigerian economy should be brought back to a condition in which our substantial trade and investment in the country can be further developed, and particularly so we can regain access to important oil installations.”

Starvation became a devastating instrument of the Nigerian campaign to crush Biafra, while Britain continued supplying military arms throughout the war. Despite mounting international awareness of the humanitarian catastrophe and the suffering of children, the Wilson government did not fundamentally change its approach. Instead, British commercial interests, oil considerations and geopolitical calculations continued to outweigh the humanitarian consequences of supporting the Nigerian federal government.

INDONESIA – KILLING COMMUNISTS (1965–1966)

Biafra and East Timor followed the slaughter of communists and people accused of communist sympathies in Indonesia. However, the Indonesian massacres came first, and newly released historical documents concerning British involvement further expose the disturbing policies pursued under Wilson. Ironically, the same Labour Party would later be involved in the invasion of Iraq under Tony Blair, following the deeply misleading claims concerning weapons of mass destruction.

Wilson was Prime Minister when the Indonesian massacres took place, when Britain supplied military arms to assist Nigeria in crushing Biafra, and when Indonesia invaded East Timor during his second period in office. These were different historical circumstances, but each exposed the willingness of British governments to place strategic interests above the protection of vulnerable populations.

Senator Robert Kennedy of the United States said, “We have spoken out against inhuman slaughters perpetrated by the Nazis and the Communists. But will we speak out also against the inhuman slaughter in Indonesia, where over 100,000 alleged Communists have been not perpetrators but victims?”

The Guardian reports, “Roland Challis, a former BBC South Asia correspondent, has described how British diplomats planted misleading stories in British newspapers at the time. But there is also evidence that the British and US responsibility for the fall of Sukarno goes back to the event that triggered it – an alleged left-wing coup attempt in 1965. The British were keen to get rid of Sukarno because he was pursuing a policy of confrontation with Malaysia. The US was convinced that Sukarno would drift towards communism – a far bigger potential headache for US interests than Vietnam.”

British propaganda included the inflammatory declaration: “… we demand in the name of all patriotic people that this communist cancer be cut out of the body of the state.”

In time, the death toll from the Indonesian massacres would reach approximately 500,000, with some estimates exceeding one million. Hundreds of thousands of communists, suspected communists and people deemed politically undesirable were also imprisoned throughout Indonesia. The BBC reports, “Senior Indonesian officials have taken part in an unprecedented meeting to discuss the killing of 500,000 communists and their supporters during an insurgency 50 years ago.”

The Indonesian tragedy was not simply a domestic political purge. It was part of a wider geopolitical struggle in which Western governments sought to reshape the political direction of Southeast Asia. The British role in propaganda, alongside the wider international support for the emerging Suharto regime, deserves continued historical scrutiny. The consequences for Indonesia would be profound, with authoritarian rule lasting until 1998.

OVERALL – HAROLD WILSON

Other nations also supported, facilitated or politically accommodated the brutal policies and military campaigns that resulted in the tragedies of Biafra, Indonesia (1965–1966) and East Timor. However, successive Wilson governments were involved in all three episodes. From British propaganda encouraging the destruction of Indonesia’s Communist Party, to military supplies supporting Nigeria’s campaign against Biafra, and diplomatic manoeuvring that helped Indonesia consolidate its invasion and occupation of East Timor, the historical record exposes a deeply troubling pattern.

Wilson’s governments cannot be separated from this history. The slaughter of alleged communists in Indonesia, the starvation and mass deaths of civilians in Biafra, and the invasion and occupation of East Timor demonstrate how British foreign policy repeatedly prioritised economic interests, strategic relationships and geopolitical calculations over human life. The precise death tolls will never be established with certainty. Nevertheless, millions of people perished across these three historical tragedies, while countless others endured imprisonment, displacement, starvation and persecution.

The Wilson governments therefore left a deeply disturbing historical legacy, involving military assistance, propaganda, diplomatic concealment and political support for regimes responsible for enormous human suffering. Political leaders and parties often claim the moral high ground when judging the actions of other nations and administrations. Yet history demands consistency. The suffering of Biafra, the Indonesian massacres and the destruction inflicted upon East Timor demonstrate why British political history must also be examined without selective memory or convenient moral distinctions.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/17/slaughter-in-indonesia-britains-secret-propaganda-war

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-36076069

https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB174/indexuk.htm

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/21/buried-50-years-britain-shamesful-role-biafran-war-frederick-forsyth

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