Iran Attack in Pakistan Ushers A Response: Balochistan and Civilian Deaths

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

After Iran launched drone and missile strikes against the Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) inside Pakistan, in the restive province of Baluchistan (Balochistan), Pakistan retaliated by bombing Sistan-Baluchistan inside Iran by targeting the Baluchistan Liberation Army (anti-Pakistan insurgent group).

The Baloch are overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim. However, larger nation-states dominate their lands – similar to the Kurds who have no homeland. Accordingly, the Baloch (Baluch) insurgent groups in Pakistan and Iran seek to break free from the diktats of Iran and Pakistan – respectively.

In Pakistan, Baluch insurgents and ordinary civilians are also disillusioned by Pakistan and China. This concerns these two nations exploiting the resource-rich region to the detriment of the indigenous.

Voice of America reports, “The Pakistani retaliatory military action came after Iranian authorities said on Tuesday their “missiles and drone strikes” destroyed bases of an anti-Iran militant group, Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice, in Pakistan’s border province of Baluchistan.”

Before the strike by Iran inside Pakistan, they also bombed Iraq and Syria.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, “Ballistic missiles were used to destroy espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region late tonight.”

The attack against the Kurds in Erbil (Irbil) – similar to the attack in Pakistan – is known to have killed civilians, including children.

However, the “missiles and drone strikes” by Iran inside Pakistan are more baffling. After all, both nations have been fighting against insurgent groups for a long time. Henceforth, it is strange that Iran didn’t seek the permission of Pakistan – and work in unison.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.”

The Ministry said strikes around Saravan in Iran had occurred in light of “credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities.”

The armed forces of Pakistan said, “The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage.”

However, the respective military attacks by Iran (including against the Kurds in Iraq) and Pakistan appear to have mainly killed civilians along the border areas of both nations.

Bizarrely, Iran and Pakistan were holding joint naval movements in the Strait of Hormuz when Iran violated the territory of Pakistan. This points to confusion in Iran – and the need to restrain Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The BBC reports, “Iranian state media reported on Thursday that Tehran had summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires over the strikes. Pakistan had earlier recalled its ambassador and blocked the Iranian envoy from returning.”

Iran and Pakistan – and China, concerning economics – exploit divisions and the resources of this embattled ethnic group.

The above nations also exploit the geopolitical angle of this region for economic, geopolitical, and military purposes to the detriment of the Baloch.

America, Iran, Israel, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom – and other nations – all utilize air strikes and drones inside other nations throughout West Asia (the Middle East).

Iran and Pakistan will likely open channels to calm the situation.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes