Japan Art and Winter: Meiji-Born Artists

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces in this article were completed in the 1950s by three different Japanese artists.

Above is the Temple of the Golden Pavilion (Kinkaku-ji) in Kyoto by Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999). This stunning Buddhist temple was known to Tomikichiro Tokuriki because he was born in this rich cultural city.

In stark contrast, the art above by Bakufu Ohno (Ono) focuses on the natural setting of nature. Accordingly, the small bird, despite the harshness of winter, looks serene and at peace with the world.

Despite hailing from Tokyo, he relocated to the Kansai region after the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake. Bakufu Ohno (1888-1976) became an acclaimed honorary Hyogo Prefecture Academy of Fine Arts member.

Kasamatsu Shirō (1898-1991) was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – similar to Bakufu Ohno and Tomikichiro Tokuriki.

He created delightful shin hanga (new prints) and sosaku hanga (creative prints) prints over many decades – to the delight of his countless admirers. Hence, in the art piece above by Kasamatsu Shirō, the snow-filled landscape, mountain backdrop, the light of dusk, and the coziness of the houses work magically together – despite the harsh winter environment.

