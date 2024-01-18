Japan Art and Koizumi Kishio

Koizumi Kishio (1893-1945) produced adorable sosaku hanga (creative prints). His innovative approach, similar to the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912) he was born under, entails that this Japanese art form moved with the times.

Ishi Hakutei (1882-1958) and Maruyama Banka (1867-1942) taught Koizumi the intricacies of Western watercolors in Tokyo at the Japan Watercolor Institute (Nihon Suisaiga-kai). However, he belongs to the world of sosaku hanga.

Above is Sakurada Gate (Sakuradamon Gate) in Tokyo during a snowstorm. This gate was built in the early Edo Period in the seventeenth century.

Many tourists visit this part of Tokyo because this important gate is part of the inner moat of the Tokyo Imperial Palace. However, in the print by Koizumi, no individuals are visible. This concerns the heavy snow and tighter security in this period.

The final print by Koizumi depicts a woodland area in Nikko.

The British Museum says, “He is best known for his series ‘Showa dai Tokyo hyakkei zue’ (One Hundred Views of Great Tokyo in the Showa Era) which he produced himself between 1928 and 1940.”

