Iran Bloodthirsty Regime Kills Huge Numbers

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In recent weeks, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been shaken by a vast wave of protests. Yet despite the scale of unrest — and an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 deaths — the ruling elites appear poised, once again, to survive through sheer brutality. From East to West — from predominantly Muslim nations to China — the response has been a mixture of empty words, diplomatic evasions, and deafening silence.

What began as localized economic protests in Iran’s rural provinces initially appeared containable. But desperation travels fast. The demonstrations soon spread like wildfire across the country as ordinary Iranians confronted a collapsing economy, runaway inflation, and the suffocating reality of life under clerical rule. As always, the Islamic Republic answered not with reform, but with bullets, mass arrests, and blood.

As the protests expanded, they inevitably became political. People who once demanded bread began demanding dignity. Citizens who marched against price rises now chant against the system itself. The regime recognized this dangerous transformation immediately — and responded in the only language it truly understands: batons, torture chambers, live ammunition, and terror.

At the height of the crackdown, the scale of killing was horrific.

The BBC reports: “The internet blackout has made it extremely difficult to document the full extent of the death toll from the protests. However, US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has placed its current estimate at more than 4,000 deaths.”

This was not merely repression; it was repression cloaked in theology. Iran’s attorney general openly declared that protesters would be treated as “enemies of God.” Under Iran’s interpretation of Islamic law, this is not rhetorical excess — it is a legal pathway to execution.

With a single phrase, the state transformed citizens — guilty only of protest — into heretics to be eliminated.

This is how the Islamic Republic governs: it sacralizes repression, weaponizes faith, and sanctifies murder.

We have seen this machinery of violence before. In 2022, Iran erupted after the killing of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman beaten to death for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Her death ignited one of the largest protest movements in the country’s history. The regime responded with mass arrests, executions, and the killing of teenagers such as Nika Shakarami (16) and Sarina Esmailzadeh (16), and young women like Hadis Najafi (22) — not for violence, but for refusing submission.

Today, the trigger is economic collapse rather than dress codes. The response, however, is unchanged.

When Iranians protest hunger, they are shot. When they protest injustice, they are tortured. When they demand reform, they are branded enemies of God.

Thousands have now been arrested, many disappearing into a prison system notorious for beatings, rape, and forced confessions. An internet blackout has been imposed to blind the outside world — yet fragments of truth still leak out in shaky videos and whispered testimonies.

In Tehran, crowds chanted “Death to Khamenei” and “Long live the Shah.”

This is the architecture of the Islamic Republic: absolute clerical power, enforced conformity, and systematic violenceagainst anyone who dares to resist. Whether the protest is about hijabs or hunger, the outcome is always the same — repression, bloodshed, and graves.

Once again, it is ordinary people who pay the price for a regime terrified of even the faintest whisper of freedom.

In Iran, the struggle between power and the people continues — and it is the people who keep bleeding under the weight of a blood-soaked system. For now, the ruling elites appear determined to preserve their iron grip, as they have so often done before, by killing vast numbers.

And once more, the bloodthirsty regime is expected to tighten its grip further — suffocating dissent, crushing voices, and ruling through fear.

