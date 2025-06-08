Israel will continue to deplete Hezbollah until Lebanon acts

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Israel will continue to deplete Hezbollah until the state-within-a-state is dismantled militarily and politically, and all areas of society come under the government of Lebanon.

If this happens, Israel and Lebanon can reset regional ties. Hence, it is in the interest of Lebanon to curtail the proxy of Iran.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began intense conflict against Hamas and Hezbollah, and other terrorist groups emanating from Gaza, after the brutal pogrom against Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023.

Irrespective of the ceasefire signed between Israel and Hezbollah, the IDF will not tolerate Iranian ratlines nor Hezbollah regrouping in areas weakened by Israel. Therefore, any sign of a threat to Israel’s national security will be met by military means.

President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, understanding the complex nature of his country, seeks a different approach. However, after the brutal pogrom against Jews, Israel can no longer take risks to its national security by seeking to placate regional and international players (if no guarantees can be implemented).

Aoun said (earlier this year), “Israel’s continued undermining of stability will exacerbate tensions and expose the region to real threats to its security and stability.”

Naturally, Aoun can rebuke Israel whenever he likes. However, Aoun knows that many Maronite Christians and others in Lebanon are tired of the Hezbollah state-within-a-state.

One can only imagine how many Jews would have been butchered by Hamas and other Palestinian forces if Israel didn’t have a strong army. After all, look what ISIS (Sunni Islamists) did to the Yazidis – and ongoing events in Darfur where Arab Muslims are butchering black African Masalits during the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Indeed, this year, Sunni Islamists in Syria butchered over 1,000 Alawites in a brutal pogrom (Alawites and other minorities reside in fear).

A few days ago, the IDF struck the southern suburbs of Beirut (the capital of Lebanon).

The statement by the armed forces of Israel said, “The IDF (military) is currently striking terror targets of the Hezbollah aerial unit.”

Lebanon could easily be the cosmopolitan jewel in the crown of the Arabic-speaking world, whereby wealthy Maronite Christians invest (and return), the Gulf Powers expand their investments, and European nations draw Lebanon closer to the European Union. Therefore, the government of Lebanon needs to end the Hezbollah state-within-a-state.

Until this happens, the IDF will monitor Hezbollah and take immediate action if a threat to national security is feared.

