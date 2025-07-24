Japan Art and Buddhism (the Shadow of Life)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the artwork above by Sawako Utsumi, titled “The Desolate Japanese Buddhist Path,” the harmony between nature’s raw power and the quiet presence of Buddhism is striking. Amid the vast, solitary landscape, the Buddhist temple stands as a gentle reminder of the spiritual realm—offering a sense of direction and calm in an often chaotic world.

The revered Buddhist Monk Nichiren (1222-1282) said, “Could there ever be a more wonderful story than your own?”

Hanabusa Itchō (1652–1724) was a fiercely independent artist known for his unconventional spirit. At one point, his defiance led to imprisonment and exile. Yet, even after a lengthy banishment, he resumed challenging artistic norms—though with a keener sense of political awareness.

The Met Museum says, “Daruma (the Japanese abbreviated pronunciation of the Sanskrit Bodhidharma) was among the most common subjects for Zen monk-painters. Born in India in the 6th century A.D., Daruma is recognized as the first patriarch of Chan (Japanese: Zen) Buddhism in China.”

Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki) was a renowned Japanese artist who produced exquisite woodblock prints throughout his career. He became the first Shin Hanga (New Prints) artist to collaborate with the esteemed publisher Watanabe Shōzaburō.

The Takahashi Shōtei website says, “At the age of 16, he went to work at the Imperial Household Department of Foreign Affairs, where it was his job to copy designs of foreign medals, clothing, and other ceremonial objects. In 1889, along with Terazaki Kogyo, he founded the Japan Youth Painting Society (Nihon Seinen Kaiga Kyokai).”

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-desolate-japanese-buddhist-path-sawako-utsumi.html – The desolate Japanese Buddhist path

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-in-contemplation-buddhism-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo in Contemplation (Buddhism)

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-blossoming-of-life-before-the-shadow-sawako-utsumi.html – The Blossoming of Life before the Shadow by Sawako Utsumi

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes