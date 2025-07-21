Japan Art and Hiroshige (Mount Fuji)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ando Hiroshige (1797–1858) is a highly acclaimed Japanese artist best known for his landscape prints. This article focuses on his series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, in which the iconic mountain serves as a unifying backdrop to three coastal settings depicted by Hiroshige.

The British Museum says, “He started producing landscape prints in the early 1830s, establishing his own unique style with the series ‘Famous Places in Edo’ (Ichiyusai signature) and ‘Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido Highway’ of 1832-3. He continued to excel at views of famous places throughout his career and managed to express in great detail the poetic sensibility inherent in the climate and topography of Japan and the people who lived there.”

Artists such as Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890), Pierre Bonnard (1867–1947), Mstislav Dobuzhinsky (1875–1957), Claude Monet (1840–1926), Paul Gauguin (1848–1903), Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864–1901), and Édouard Manet (1832–1883) were among those influenced by Hiroshige and other ukiyo-e artists.

Dobuzhinsky said, “I liked to choose a viewpoint of my own so that the composition would be striking, unusual; in that, I had the constant example of Hiroshige before my eyes”

Hiroshige brings to life magical landscapes and enchanting vistas that resonate with the powerful symbolism of Mount Fuji. His portrayal of nature is both awe-inspiring and deeply evocative, capturing the spiritual and emotional essence of the Japanese landscape.

