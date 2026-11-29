Japan Art and Horses (17th Century to 20th Century)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese art schools and styles of Kano, Rinpa (Rimpa), and Tosa were instrumental in shaping this country’s artistic identity, aesthetics, and high culture over many centuries. Kano Tanshin (Morimasa) was born in 1653 and died in 1718. His stunning art piece above captures the natural beauty of horses in full exuberance, conveying their vitality, strength, and graceful movement.

However, despite the longevity and considerable influence of both the Kano and Tosa schools, a rebellious anti-Kano movement materialized during the Edo Period. Accordingly, Kano Tanshin fused various aspects of these artistic traditions alongside his own independent thought patterns. This reflects the continual evolution of Japanese art, where established schools and inherited techniques provided foundations for individual expression and new interpretations of beauty.

Sadly, little is known about Aoyama Seizan (art below). However, it is known that he was active during the 1920s and 1930s, a period of dramatic change in Japan. Also, his series concerning Zen-style horses was created for the Shima Art Company.

Aoyama Seizan produced amazing Zen-style horses. Hence, despite the limited use of colour, a deeply atmospheric feeling persists. The restrained approach allows the horses’ forms, movement, and spiritual presence to emerge without unnecessary embellishment. In this respect, the works evoke something of the contemplative sensibility associated with Zen aesthetics, where simplicity can communicate considerable depth. Therefore, while the mystery surrounding this artist persists, his legacy of Zen-style horses remains strong.

The final art piece below is by Kaoru Kawano (1916-1965), who hails from Northern Japan. He was a voice within the sōsaku hanga movement—a space where the artist’s hand, mind, and spirit were central. In this realm of self-expression, his individualism shines with quiet intensity.

This print shows the harshness of winter and the importance of horses in this period of history – concerning the farming sector and other areas of life. It also shows the intensive nature of labor faced by farmers in northern Japan.

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