Japan Art and Meiji Born Artists: Rain and a Snow Storm

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Henmi Takashi (1895–1944) produced the stunning art piece above. Born in Wakayama, in the highly cultured Kansai region of Japan, he belonged to a landscape shaped by profound artistic, spiritual, and historical traditions. It is easy to imagine how the beauty of the surrounding countryside and the cultural richness of places such as Koyasan, Kyoto, Nara, and Negoro-ji could inspire an artist. Here, ancient temples, sacred mountains, changing seasons, and the quiet beauty of rural Japan offered an enduring source of artistic inspiration.

The British Museum says, “Henmi was born in Wakayama and was inspired to make prints by the example of Tanaka Kyokichi (1892–1915), a poet and artist from the same city, who collaborated with Onchi on the poetry and art magazine ‘Tsukuhae’ (1914–15).” This connection highlights the importance of artistic friendships and creative movements in shaping Japan’s modern printmaking tradition.

Ito Shinsui (1898–1972) was born only a few years after Henmi Takashi. In time, he became celebrated for his bijin-gaprints depicting beautiful women and emerged as a leading figure in the shin-hanga movement. Yet his artistic talents extended beyond these celebrated portraits. During the early period of his career, he also created exquisite landscapes, some of which rank among his finest work. In these scenes, the beauty of Japan unfolds through delicate lines, subtle colours, and an appreciation of the changing moods of nature. His work reminds us that Japanese art can capture both the elegance of human life and the quiet poetry of the natural world.

The British Museum says, “His paintings include folding screens and albums as well as hanging scrolls, and he was equally at home on paper or silk, and in female subjects drawn from high or bourgeois life, the traditional dance forms, geishas, or the theatre. Today he and Uemura Shoen (1875–1949) are recognized as the two greatest ‘bijinga’ artists of the ‘Nihonga’ movement.” Such recognition reflects the enduring significance of Shinsui’s contribution to Japanese art and the wider appreciation of its refined aesthetic traditions.

Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki), whose art is featured above, was also born during the Meiji Period. He died in 1945, shortly after Henmi Takashi, who passed away in 1944. Their final years unfolded against the darkening horizon of nationalism, militarism, and devastating war. Japan was experiencing profound upheaval, and the future of the country was increasingly overshadowed by conflict and uncertainty. Although we cannot know precisely what either artist felt about the events surrounding them, their lives and deaths remain inseparable from one of the most tragic periods in modern Japanese history.

War, moreover, became a storm that swept across nations, leaving hundreds of millions of people affected by the wider convulsions of conflict, occupation, displacement, and destruction. Against this terrible backdrop, the artistic contributions of Henmi Takashi, Ito Shinsui, Takahashi Shōtei, and their contemporaries offer another way of understanding humanity. Their prints preserved moments of beauty, cultural continuity, and everyday life at a time when so much was threatened or lost.

Ultimately, Japanese printmakers did more than create beautiful images. They helped preserve the cultural spirit of their society, offering people moments of reflection, solace, and joy amid an increasingly troubled world. Their artistic legacies continue to resonate in modern Japan and far beyond its shores. Centuries change, artistic styles evolve, and nations endure periods of darkness. Yet the enduring conversation between humanity, nature, beauty, and cultural memory continues through the prism of art.

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