Japan Art and Tanaka Kyokichi (1892-1915): At Death’s Door (Buddhism)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tanaka Kyokichi (1892–1915) was born in Wakayama, a culturally rich prefecture in Japan renowned for its deep ties to Shingon Buddhism, founded by the revered monk Kūkai. As a result, sites like Koyasan and Negoro-ji continue to attract Buddhist pilgrims to this day.

In 1913, Tanaka was diagnosed with tuberculosis. Remarkably, that same year is believed to mark his first attempt at woodblock printing. Despite facing the looming threat of death, Tanaka Kyokichi remained committed to artistic expression, channeling his spirit and creativity through this traditional medium.

While studying the art and poetry of the past, Tanaka Kyokichi also searched for meaning in his own life as the shadow of death drew ever closer. In fact, all three artworks featured in this article were created as his life gradually slipped away.

Kukai (774-835) – the revered Buddhist monk – said, “Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the men of old; seek what they sought.”

Kukai also pointedly said, “As soon as the fear approaches near, attack and destroy it.”

Matsuo Bashō (1644–1694), one of Japan’s most celebrated poets, wrote:

Falling ill on a journey

my dreams go wandering

over withered fields

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes