Japanese Art and Eclectic Mix (Nature and Landscapes)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Tsuchiya Kōitsu (1870–1949) lived through the Meiji, Taishō, and early Shōwa periods, bearing witness to profound societal changes and the tragedies of multiple wars.

He studied under the esteemed Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847–1915), and their mentorship lasted for an influential 19 years. This formative period had a lasting impact on Kōitsu’s artistic development. Kiyochika’s fascination with the effects of light became a defining feature not only in his own work but also in Kōitsu’s, revealing a strong stylistic connection between the two artists.

Gyoshū Hayami (1894–1935) produced remarkable works of art (art above) during his relatively brief life. His style evolved effortlessly across diverse traditions—ranging from Japanese forms such as Bunjinga, Rinpa (Rimpa), and Yamato-e, to European influences including the Northern Renaissance and Symbolism.

In his youth, Gyoshū was also deeply inspired by Chinese art, particularly from the Song and Yuan dynasties. These classical traditions, closely tied to the aesthetics of Bunjinga in Japan, left a lasting impression on his artistic vision.

The contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi pays homage to Nakamura Hochu, yet she reimagines his iconic deer motif through a markedly different color scheme and a personal symbolic lens.

Accordingly, while the influence of Hochu is clear, Utsumi introduces a subtle Buddhist dimension—one that remains invisible at first glance. In her vision, the four deer symbolize the four winds of Buddhism, quietly infusing the work with spiritual depth.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/deer-and-the-four-winds-in-japan-sawako-utsumi.html Deer and the Four Winds in Japan

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-deer-and-the-four-winds-sawako-utsumi.html Deer and the Four Winds

