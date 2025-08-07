Japanese Art and Inagaki Toshijiro (Legacy of Kyoto)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Inagaki Toshijiro (1902–1963), born in Kyoto, developed a distinctive artistic style rooted in the traditional Japanese technique of Katazome—a method of dyeing fabric using resist paste and stencils. While he is primarily known for his work in textile art, he also experimented with a few woodblock prints during the early post-war period.

Inagaki’s works demonstrate not only a high level of technical mastery—evident in his skillful integration of tsuri(“bridges” that connect various design elements to the stencil frame)—but also a sense of impishness, reflected in his embrace of dye rubbings, blots, and other chance effects that emerge during the creative process.

Inagaki was an esteemed kimono designer, widely respected for his refined aesthetic and deep understanding of traditional Japanese textile techniques. Beyond his design work, he took a hands-on approach to the materials he used, personally selecting plants from the rural landscapes surrounding Kyoto. These carefully gathered natural resources were then used to produce the dyes for his textiles, reflecting not only his commitment to craftsmanship but also his sensitivity to the seasonal rhythms and native flora of the region.

The charming presence of young maiko and their elegant kimono styles strikes a delightful chord in Inagaki’s work, evoking a dreamy world where beauty, refined culture, and the rich heritage of Kyoto—so central to his upbringing—seamlessly converge.

