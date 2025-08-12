Japanese Art and Koizumi Kishio

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Koizumi Kishio (1893–1945) was born during Japan’s Meiji Period. Despite the global upheavals of his time — including colonial conflicts, ongoing slavery in places like Mecca, and the rise of communism, militarism, and nationalism — Koizumi’s artworks reflect a world of tranquility and beauty, offering a serene counterpoint to the turbulence of the era.

In reality, the American carpet bombing of Tokyo forced Koizumi to flee the city. As a result, the final years of his life stood in stark contrast to the optimism of the Taishō Period (1912–1926), a time that had once promised greater freedom and hope.

The British Museum says, “In common with many ‘Sosaku Hanga’ artists he studied Western-style water-colour, in his case under Ishii Hakutei (q.v.) and Maruyama Banka (1867-1942), at the Nihon Suisaiga-kai (Japan Watercolour Institute).”

Koizumi studied the intricacies of Western watercolor painting in Tokyo under Ishi Hakutei (1882–1958) and Maruyama Banka (1867–1942) at the Japan Watercolor Institute (Nihon Suisaiga-kai). Nevertheless, his artistic identity is firmly rooted in the world of sōsaku hanga.

In the final decades of his life, Koizumi produced a prolific body of charming sōsaku hanga (creative prints). His work evolved in step with the shifting artistic landscape of modern Japan.”

