Japanese Art and the Bear in Winter

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi, a contemporary Japanese artist from northern Japan, pays graceful homage to the great Meiji-era master Takeuchi Seihō (1864–1942). Though separated by more than a century, both artists find quiet beauty in the same winter motif — a solitary bear enveloped by snow.

Born in Kyoto in the fading years of the Edo period, Seihō became one of Japan’s most influential modern painters, inspiring generations that followed. As the Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art observes: “Takeuchi Seiho was the most influential painter in modern Japanese painting. During the Meiji period, Seiho aimed for the innovation in the world of painting and traveled to the West, seeking for new expressions of Japanese painting which transcends old traditions…”

Like Seihō’s original, Utsumi’s interpretation captures the stillness and quiet warmth of the snowbound bear while introducing subtle shifts in tone and color that reveal her own artistic voice. Her restrained brushwork and masterful use of negative space allow the bear to emerge gently from the winter landscape, while the delicate bamboo branches bring balance and vitality to the composition. The result is a contemplative work that respectfully echoes Seihō’s vision while expressing the enduring spirit of Japanese painting through a contemporary sensibility.

The second work is by Kasamatsu Shirō (1898–1991), a celebrated master of shin hanga (new prints) and sōsaku hanga (creative prints). Living through Japan’s turbulent journey from the Meiji era to the aftermath of the Pacific War, Shirō nevertheless remained devoted to tranquil landscapes and timeless beauty. His prints transcend the political upheavals of his age, celebrating harmony, light, and the enduring poetry of nature. In his later years, he increasingly embraced sōsaku hanga, producing a remarkable body of elegant prints that continues to captivate admirers today.

Separated by more than a century, Takeuchi Seihō and Sawako Utsumi are united by a shared reverence for nature, reminding us that the timeless beauty of Japanese art continues to inspire new generations while remaining deeply rooted in tradition.

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