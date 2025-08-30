Japanese Art and Village Life and Faith

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Okuyama Gihachiro (1907–1981) was born during the late Meiji Period (1868–1912), but his artistic sensibilities were shaped by the relative openness and experimentation of the Taisho Period (1912–1926).

As a printmaker, he explored a wide range of styles, drawing influence from movements such as German Expressionism and Constructivism. His work reflects a broad engagement with both Japanese and international artistic currents in printmaking.

Sawako Utsumi (art above) is a contemporary Japanese artist who channels a deeply personal vision rooted in reverence and reinvention. In this exploration of her work, the spotlight falls on her individualism—an artistic spirit that pays heartfelt homage to the Kano School of Art.

Yet, while Utsumi honors the legacy of Kano art with profound respect, her brush moves beyond tradition. Through a distinctive lens and a bold creative voice, she breathes new life into classical themes, forging a path that is unmistakably her own.

The illustrious (art above) Kamisaka Sekka (1866–1942) emerged in the twilight of the Edo Period, a time of fading tradition and coming change. With visionary grace, he rekindled the spirit of Rinpa art, carrying it boldly into the modern age. His work, as seen above, transforms simplicity into sublime beauty—each brushstroke a whisper of elegance, each form a harmony of past and present.

The Saint Louis Art Museum says, “The artist, Kamisaka Sekka, is widely regarded as one of the last great masters of the Rinpa school and holds a unique position in the history of Japanese modern art.”

