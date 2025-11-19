Japanese Art and Watanabe Shikō

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Watanabe Shikō (1683-1755) was born with a special artistic gift. He belongs to the Edo Period of Japanese history, where art was inspired by rich cultural and religious traits – or the distinctive printing world of ukiyo-e.

He was born in Kyoto. Accordingly, Watanabe Shikō utilized the cultural dynamics of Koyasan, Nara, Negoro-ji, and other places of cultural and religious importance – including his native city.

Sadly, little is known about his early life. However, in the diary of the admired Konoe family, Watanabe Shikō’s relationship with Ogata Kōrin (1658–1716) and his brother Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743) is mentioned by the distinguished Konoe family.

He utilized the Kano School of Art and rinpa (rimpa) art. Thus, his creative artistic mind entailed delightful art pieces.

Despite his admiration for Ogata Kōrin and the importance of the Kyoto circle of artists, Watanabe Shikō was a free spirit.

