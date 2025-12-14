Japanese Novelist and Communist Martyr: Takiji Kobayashi (1903-1933)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese novelist Takiji Kobayashi (1903–1933) did not die quietly, nor was his death accidental. He was broken deliberately—his body reduced to a warning—because he chose to stand with the voiceless.

His crime was neither violence nor conspiracy, but solidarity: an unflinching loyalty to the working classes and the despised poor. In a Japan tightening under authoritarian fear, Kobayashi’s pen was judged more dangerous than any weapon.

For years, socialist and communist ideals burned within him, not as abstract theory but as lived compassion. This inner fire marked him in the eyes of the Tokkō—the Special Higher Police (Tokubetsu Kōtō Keisatsu)—the sharp edge of the state’s repressive machinery. To them, Kobayashi was not a novelist; he was an infection threatening the imperial body.

In his writing, Kobayashi transformed exploitation into unforgettable imagery. He wrote of Hokkaido not as a frontier of prosperity, but as a graveyard:

“Each railroad tie in Hokkaido was nothing but the bluish corpse of a worker… laborers sick with beriberi buried alive like the ancient ‘human pillars.’”

Workers were called “octopus”—creatures that, in desperation, devour their own limbs to survive. It was an image of capitalism stripped bare: primitive, merciless, and grotesquely profitable. Brutality was baptized as “national development.” Murder was sanctified as patriotism. Men were beaten and starved to death for “the nation,” while the profits flowed upward, clean and unquestioned.

On February 20, 1933, Kobayashi walked into a trap disguised as comradeship. He set out to meet a fellow Communist Party member, unaware that the man was a police infiltrator tethered to the Tokkō. Spotted in Akasaka, Kobayashi was arrested and taken to Tsukiji Police Station. He would never leave alive.

His final hours were consumed by interrogation and torture—methodical, relentless, bureaucratic. Hospitals, terrified of the Tokkō’s shadow, refused

