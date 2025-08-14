Mexico and Trump Cartel Deal Witnesses 26 Figures Transferred to America

Kanako Mita, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The administration of President Donald Trump in the United States has prioritized addressing the narcotics crisis, which is closely tied to the operations of Mexican cartel networks. As part of this effort, Mexico has extradited 26 high-ranking cartel members to the United States.

Certain regions of Mexico increasingly resemble conflict zones due to the influence and violence of powerful drug cartels. While much attention is directed at Mexico, it is equally critical for the United States to curb the flow of weapons crossing its border into Mexico. Effective strategies must therefore be coordinated between both nations, grounded in the complex realities on the ground.

AP News reports, “Those handed over to U.S. custody include Abigael González Valencia, a leader of “Los Cuinis,” a group closely aligned with notorious cartel Jalisco New Generation or CJNG. Another defendant, Roberto Salazar, is wanted in connection to the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. Other prominent figures have ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and other violent drug trafficking groups.”

Recent violence attributed to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico has resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, alongside a series of other mass killings. The cartel has employed particularly brutal methods, including beheadings and other gruesome forms of execution, underscoring the escalating brutality of organized crime in the region.

The Guardian reports, “The grisly finding comes at the end of the most violent month so far in a war between factions of the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful drug-trafficking organisations, amid growing evidence that its main rival, the Jalisco New Generation cartel, has joined the conflict.”

The Attorney General Pam Bondi of the United States said, “These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores — under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country.”

Pam Bondi continued, “We are grateful to Mexico’s National Security team for their collaboration in this matter.”

Mexico’s current president, Claudia Sheinbaum, is working in (close) coordination with the Trump administration. As a result—unlike under her predecessor—there have been noticeable advances in efforts to combat drug cartels.

CNN reports, “Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office and Security ministry confirmed the transfers, which were carried out after a promise from the US Justice Department that prosecutors would not seek the death penalty in any of the cases.”

In February, Mexico extradited 29 cartel figures to U.S. authorities, including notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was responsible for the 1985 murder of a U.S. DEA agent.

It is hoped that the leaders of the United States and Mexico will continue to strengthen their cooperation—addressing not only the ongoing drug cartel crisis but also expanding their growing economic partnership.

