Military Coup in Madagascar (Democracy is Tainted)

Michiyo Tanabe and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

President Andry Rajoelina has been dramatically ousted from power following a wave of deadly protests that rocked Madagascar. The streets ran with unrest as citizens rose up against his rule—demonstrations that turned violent, claiming lives and igniting a crisis that shattered the already fragile political order.

In a twist laced with bitter irony, it was the elite military unit CAPSAT—once instrumental in Rajoelina’s own rise to power during the 2009 coup—that turned against him. The very force that had helped crown him now moved to depose him.

As the coup unfolded and his grip on power crumbled, Rajoelina fled the country under cover of chaos. In a brief and somber statement, he said: “I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life.”

His departure marks a stunning reversal of fortune for the former DJ-turned-president, whose tenure has ended the same way it began—amid turmoil, betrayal, and bloodshed.

AP News reports, “The uprising started weeks ago when protests erupted over chronic water and electricity outages. It snowballed into larger dissatisfaction with Rajoelina, alleged government corruption and poverty, which affects about 75% of the country of roughly 30 million people, according to the World Bank.”

As in many nations, Madagascar’s marginalized communities face daily poverty, struggling simply to get by. Meanwhile, the political elites remain detached, living in comfort and isolation. It remains to be seen if the coup will alter the situation — people who are seeking hope, not more failure or cronyism.

France 24 reports, “Colonel Michael Randrianirina, a senior officer in Madagascar’s elite CAPSAT military unit, took control of the African island nation on Tuesday after President Andry Rajoelina fled following weeks of youth-led protests. The officer, once jailed for mutiny, has suspended key state institutions and said it could take up to two years to hold elections.”

As news of Rajoelina’s fall spread, the mood in the capital shifted from tension to jubilation. By Monday, crowds had gathered outside Antananarivo’s city hall, transforming the political upheaval into a euphoric street celebration. A party-like atmosphere swept through the square—people danced, chanted, and waved Madagascar’s red, white, and green flag with unrestrained fervor.

What had begun as bloodshed and rebellion now gave way to the hope of a new beginning. Firecrackers popped in the distance. Music echoed through the streets. For many, it was not just the end of Rajoelina’s rule—it was a release, years in the making.

In recent months, the world has been gripped by a wave of unrest. From the crowded streets of Jakarta to the urban centers of Nairobi, Kathmandu, and Manila, protesters have taken to the streets to voice growing discontent. The message is increasingly clear: people are fed up with governments that appear deaf to their demands.

Meanwhile, across Europe, frustration simmers just beneath the surface. In France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, ruling elites cling to power while ordinary citizens grapple with the relentless rise in the cost of living, strained social services, and the societal shifts brought on by years of unchecked mass immigration. These same governments, critics argue, have traded domestic well-being for global ambitions—now fanning the flames of conflict with the Russian Federation while neglecting the daily hardships faced at home.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Across these nations, the democratic façade is beginning to crack. Pro-nationalist and populist movements, which have gained traction by echoing the concerns of the disillusioned majority, face relentless pushback. Institutional bias—fueled by entrenched elites—rears its head through coordinated media campaigns, censorship, and political maneuvering. For many, democracy no longer feels like a system of representation, but one of containment—where dissent is tolerated only when it’s convenient.”

It is now hoped that the people of Madagascar will find a renewed sense of hope and purpose—echoing the spirit of resistance seen in Nepal and across countless other nations where ruling elites continue to govern with indifference to the voices of the many. From one continent to the next, the struggle remains the same: a yearning for dignity, representation, and a future no longer held hostage by those who mistake power for entitlement.

