Myanmar Conflict Needs a Way Out (National Salvation Government)

Michiyo Tanabe, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Myanmar needs a National Salvation government — even if militants on all sides oppose it —t o overcome the internal convulsions threatening the sovereignty of the nation. This comes at a time when the armed forces of Myanmar appear to have weathered their worst setbacks, despite continuing pressure in several regions.

The country was beset by ethnic, political, and religious tensions long before the coup against State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Under the leadership of Min Aung Hlaing, however, the path to democracy remains distant as bloodshed continues across the land. Equally, no rival force or alliance appears capable of governing this diverse nation and overcoming its deep ethnic and religious divisions.

China, India, and the Russian Federation possess considerable leverage with Myanmar’s leaders. China and India are regional powers, while Russia remains an important military partner and a bridge between the two Asian giants.

Aung San Suu Kyi long understood the burdens of authoritarian rule, military influence in politics, entrenched ethnic conflicts, foreign interference, and chronic underdevelopment. Despite these obstacles, she remained committed to the democratic path. Since her removal from power, however, it is difficult to see how Min Aung Hlaing can claim to be safeguarding the nation’s future. Without a National Salvation government, the continuing bloodshed could ultimately endanger Myanmar itself.

Therefore, the ruling military junta must begin a genuine nation-building process that includes Aung San Suu Kyi. China, India, Russia, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations should actively support such efforts rather than tolerate a status quo that risks sacrificing another generation.

Several years ago, the People’s Defense Force (PDF) carried out attacks against the administrative capital, Naypyidaw. Early drone strikes and coordinated military operations provided the PDF and the National Unity Government (NUG) with important psychological gains. Yet Chinese maneuvering and continued Russian support ensured that Myanmar’s military rulers were never internationally isolated. Consequently, the armed forces have since regained a degree of stability.

Ordinary people have endured immense suffering for decades. Many ethnic communities have paid a particularly heavy price, leaving deep scars of hatred and distrust. Even so, internal and external actors must seek a path out of the crisis through genuine compromise.

Aung San Suu Kyi must also be released if a ray of hope is to return to a suffering nation. The status quo cannot continue indefinitely. Myanmar risks a path toward fragmentation and disorder, creating opportunities for narcotics networks, Islamist extremists, and other destabilizing forces to exploit any vacuum of authority. The people of Myanmar deserve breathing space and a chance for hope to return—even if such a settlement fails to satisfy all sides.

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