Nigeria and Boko Haram Islamists Kill Over 60 People (Burnt to Death)

Murad Makhmudov, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Boko Haram militants recently launched an attack on the village of Darul Jamal, located near the Nigeria–Cameroon border. This region is notable for housing a military base, underscoring the boldness of the assault.

The attack follows an incident in which a woman was burned alive by a Muslim mob over allegations of blasphemy—an event that has sparked further concern about rising extremism and religious tensions in northern Nigeria. Such incidents also reflect deep-seated issues in areas where Christian and Muslim communities coexist (in other parts of Nigeria) amid long-standing mistrust and violence.

North-eastern Borno State, where the latest violence occurred, has been a frequent target of Boko Haram and other militant groups over the past decade. Similarly, attacks by armed Fulani groups on Christian communities have fueled a cycle of violence and retribution across several regions.

Despite the ongoing threat, Nigerian security forces and political leaders continue to struggle with containing the violence. The persistent unrest raises broader questions about national cohesion and the effectiveness of current strategies to ensure peace and security in the country.

The BBC reports, “More than 20 houses and 10 buses were destroyed in Darul Jamal, while at least 13 drivers and labourers, who had been working on reconstruction efforts in the town were killed, Reuters reported.”

Babagana Zulum (the Governor of Borno State) pointedly said, “The numerical strength of the Nigerian army is not enough to contain the situation.”

In response to the persistent insecurity, the Governor of Borno State and other regional leaders have expressed hope that the newly established Forest Guards will bolster the efforts of Nigeria’s embattled armed forces in countering insurgent threats and restoring stability.

The horrific burning of a woman in northern Nigeria over alleged blasphemy serves as a stark reminder of the deep-rooted Christian-Muslim divisions that continue to shape the nation. It highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the rule of law, societal norms, and contrasting worldviews on justice and governance. At the same time, Nigeria’s complex religious landscape is further nuanced by the enduring influence of Traditional Beliefs. Syncretism—where elements of indigenous practices blend with Christianity and Islam—remains a defining feature of religious life in many parts of the country.

The BBC says, “Such killings are not uncommon in northern Nigeria, where blasphemy is regarded as a criminal offence under Islamic (Sharia) law, which operates alongside secular law in 12 mainly Muslim states.”

Cameroon, Chad, and Niger continue to feel the impact of Islamist unrest spilling over from northeastern Nigeria. This violence involves both Boko Haram and its takfiri rivals, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Vatican News reports, “Christians risk their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of ethnic Fulani Muslim herders who have joined Islamist extremist groups… The attacks have led to mass forcible displacement. About 5 million Christians have been displaced and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders…”

Nigeria’s armed forces face an uphill battle in addressing the country’s complex security challenges. Compounding this struggle is the widespread political and institutional corruption that continues to erode governance, weaken public trust, and destabilize efforts to restore peace and order across the nation.

