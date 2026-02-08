PM Sanae Takaichi Awaits the Result of her Japan Election Gamble

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan became the first-ever female leader of this nation late last year. This historic breakthrough emerged from the internal voting mechanisms of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following the resignation of Shigeru Ishiba.

Her victory celebrations were immediately cut short. The LDP’s long-standing coalition partner, Komeito, abruptly exited the alliance, sending shockwaves through Japan’s political establishment. This forced Takaichi to rapidly forge a new partnership with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), salvaging a governing majority (with additional political support) and ultimately propelling her into the Prime Minister’s seat.

Takaichi is now seeking a stronger mandate from the electorate. With polls placing her personal standing high — despite lingering doubts surrounding the LDP after recent scandals — she opted to take a calculated gamble by calling a snap election.

The election, combined with wintry weather across large parts of Japan, means much remains politically uncertain. Even so, many pundits believe the new coalition will emerge strengthened, despite the continuing cost-of-living crisis and persistent unease over LDP controversies.

The BBC reports, “Polls show her Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) coalition with the populist Japanese Innovation Party could bag up to 300 of the 465 seats in the Lower House, marking a turnaround for the LDP which lost control of both chambers of Japan’s parliament last year.”

Government approval since Takaichi assumed leadership is hovering around 70%, according to polls. She also appears popular among younger voters, if media reports are to be believed. However, the past few years have been especially punishing for ordinary people amid the cost-of-living crisis — raising questions over whether the polls are overstating her true level of support.

Opposition forces — notably Komeito, now aligned with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan — are pressing voters to remember recent LDP fundraising scandals and other major shortcomings.

Takaichi has pledged to “immediately resign” as Japan’s leader if her coalition fails to secure a majority in the Lower Chamber.

Much now rests on her shoulders. She is acutely aware that the LDP remains in the minority in the House of Councillors (Upper House), meaning she must tread carefully to pass crucial legislation during this fragile period — one in which capital markets thrive on a soaring Nikkei, while ordinary citizens struggle under relentless living costs.

ABC News reports, “A big win by Takaichi’s coalition could mean a significant shift to the right in Japan’s security, immigration and other policies. Japan has recently seen far-right populists gain ground, such as the anti-globalist, surging nationalist party Sanseito.”

Japan now waits to see whether Takaichi’s bold gamble will pay off.

