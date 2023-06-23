Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Somalia

Murad Makhmudov and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

A military strike was responsible for the deaths of 43 al-Shabaab (al-Shabab) insurgents in Somalia. This comes at a time when al-Shabaab Islamists have recently killed many Ugandan soldiers – and a recent attack in Kenya.

The government of Somalia said two senior al-Shabaab commanders were killed along with other insurgents. This took place in the environs of the Lower Juba area.

The two al-Shabaab leaders killed in the military strike were Idris Abdirahim Nur and Aden Abdirahman Aden.

Al-Shabaab insurgents were planning an attack against the military base of Barsanguni.

Voice of America reports, “The statement did not specify the foreign partner that conducted the airstrike, but often, U.S Africa Command drones carry out attacks on Somali militant targets.”

The United States African Command (earlier this year) said: “The U.S. is one of several countries providing support to the Federal Government of Somalia in its ongoing campaign to disrupt, degrade and defeat terrorist groups. Rooting out extremism ultimately requires intervention beyond traditional military means, leveraging U.S. and partner efforts to support effective governance, promote stabilization and economic development, and resolve ongoing conflicts.”

The armed forces of Somalia and loyal militias are intent on taking the initiative against al-Shabaab Islamists in several parts of the country.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Al-Shabaab insurgents, when under intense pressure, – can melt away and launch hit-and-run attacks – or unleash terrorist attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of the country.”

Overall, al-Shabaab is a very tenacious Islamist insurgency group that seeks the establishment of conservative Sharia Islamic law – and to be free from outside meddling.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes