Japan Art and Hozu River in Kyoto

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The distinguished Miki Suizan (1887-1957) was born in Hyogo Prefecture during the Meiji Period. However, the art above belongs to the late Taisho Period (1912-1926).

He highlights the stunning beauty of the Hozu River in Kyoto. Naturally, this area attracts modern tourists because of the abundance of beauty in the environs of the Hozu River.

Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999) was born in Kyoto. Accordingly, he will have visited the Hozu River throughout his life.

His stunning art piece above focuses on the natural power of parts of the Hozu River.

The British Museum says, “… In 1928 he studied ‘Nihonga’ painting under Tsuchida Bakusen (1887-1936) and Yamamoto Shunkyo (1871-1933) and exhibited with Kokuga Sosaku Kyokai, but about the same time in 1929 he changed to woodblock printing under the influence of Hiratsuka Un’ichi…”

The artist Takeda Shintaro (1886-1957) focuses on a milder angle. Hence, people are enjoying boating in the gorge area of the Hozu River.

He studied various angles of art under Torura Iwamura and Saburosuke Okada. However, socialism and the Children’s Free Art Movement influenced him – despite the rising tide of nationalism.

