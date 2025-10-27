Timor Leste joins ASEAN (Second Majority Catholic Nation)

Noriko Watanabe, Hiroshi Saito, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste (East Timor) and the people of his nation are proud to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This milestone marks a remarkable journey from the dark days when the people of Timor-Leste endured hardship under Indonesian rule.

Gusmão stated, “For the people of Timor-Leste, this is not only a dream realized, but also a powerful affirmation of our journey — one defined by resilience, determination, and hope.”

While ASEAN’s priorities are often centered on economic cooperation and regional business development, Timor-Leste’s membership also carries cultural and religious significance. From a religious perspective, two of ASEAN’s eleven member states are now predominantly Roman Catholic.

Moreover, Christianity is followed by around 30 million people in Indonesia. Significant Christian communities are also present in Malaysia, Myanmar (where it is the majority faith among several ethnic groups), Singapore, and Vietnam. Together, these diverse traditions underscore the cultural, ethnic, political, and religious complexity that defines ASEAN as one of the world’s most dynamic regional blocs.

AP News reports, “The ceremony marked the opening of ASEAN’s annual summit, followed by two days of high-level engagements with key partners including China, Japan, India, Australia, Russia, South Korea and the U.S.”

It took over a decade before Timor Leste joined ASEAN. However, the first nation to join this bloc, remained tenacious – similar to when Indonesia occupied this land.

It took more than a decade for Timor-Leste to secure membership in ASEAN. Throughout this period, the nation remained steadfast and patient — reflecting the same spirit of resilience that carried its people through the difficult years of Indonesian occupation.

ABC News reports, “ASEAN membership brings East Timor, with a GDP of around $2 billion, better access to an economic community of nations with some 680 million people and a $3.8 trillion economy.”

Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, said Timor Leste’s accession “completes the ASEAN family, the affirming of our shared destiny and deep sense of regional kinship.”

Overall, Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN represents a significant national achievement. It is hoped that deeper economic and political integration within this important regional bloc will enable the nation to prosper and strengthen its role in Southeast Asia’s shared future.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes