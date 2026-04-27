Trump Unhurt at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kanako Mita, Michiyo Tanabe, and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America and Melania Trump — along with other senior figures — were swiftly evacuated after gunshots rang out during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

The shooting suspect, who was also armed with several knives, revived memories of previous assassination attempts against Trump. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, now joins others who have deemed it acceptable to target the leader of America. This episode serves as a stark indictment of the increasingly volatile political climate in modern-day America.

PBS News reports, “It was the third time since 2024 that the president had been under threat by an attacker in his immediate vicinity — including the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, that injured him and killed a local firefighter.”

The lone gunman, intent on violence, charged a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint in an apparent attempt to reach Trump and other senior officials.

CNN reports, “President Donald Trump was rushed off stage unhurt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, after shots were fired. An attacker ‘armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives’ charged through a security checkpoint, police said.”

FBI agents are now searching a home in Los Angeles linked to Allen, hoping to uncover further details about the suspect and his motivations.

Thankfully, the U.S. Secret Service agent who was shot avoided death or serious injury due to protective gear, and is expected to recover.

Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of Venezuela—despite recent tensions with the United States—stated: “We condemn the attempt of aggression against President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.”

Matthew Quinn, Secret Service Deputy Director, pointedly remarked: “Tonight, a coward attempted to create a national tragedy… He underestimated the protective capabilities of the U.S. Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact.”

Quinn continued, “The strength of our layered security posture was evident, with a myriad of countermeasures still ahead.”

The BBC reports, “The alleged shooter who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night was a California-based tutor who went to a top-ranking university, reports the BBC’s US partner CBS News.”

Trump stated: “When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone.”

The FBI is now investigating the attacker’s background and motives, while pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in the hours and days ahead.

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