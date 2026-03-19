

Turkey and the Persecution of Ekrem Imamoglu (NATO and Erdogan)

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Noriko Watanabe, and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Political tensions in Turkey continue to intensify following the arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the influential mayor of Istanbul. Under the prevailing judicial and political climate, İmamoğlu faces the very real prospect of an extraordinarily long prison sentence—an outcome that raises profound questions about the integrity of the legal system. In such circumstances, fellow members of NATO bear a clear responsibility: to speak with moral clarity rather than remain complicit through silence as democratic norms erode within their own alliance.

The BBC reports that İmamoğlu, 55, faces more than 140 charges, including corruption and leading a criminal organization, with prosecutors seeking a sentence amounting to thousands of years. His arrest—coinciding with his emergence as a leading presidential contender—has only deepened suspicions that the case is politically motivated.

These charges strain credibility. To many observers, they resemble a calculated attempt to eliminate a political rival whom Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cannot easily defeat at the ballot box. Such judicial overreach risks transforming the courts into instruments of political control, eroding public trust and degrading the institutional foundations of the state.

Yet the deeper scandal lies beyond Turkey’s borders. Democratic nations within NATO continue to engage Erdoğan diplomatically, economically, and militarily, as though these developments were peripheral. This willful blindness undermines the alliance from within. If NATO cannot defend democratic principles among its own members, its broader claims to uphold them internationally ring increasingly hollow.

Chairman Özgür Özel of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) lambasted the Justice Minister Akin Gürlek.

Ozel pointedly said: “His appointment to the office of the Istanbul chief prosecutor was totally linked with the ruling party’s plans to stop İmamoğlu and the CHP’s march to the power.”

Supporters of İmamoğlu openly accuse Erdoğan of weaponizing the judiciary to neutralize opposition figures. This perception—reinforced by a pattern of politically charged prosecutions—casts a long shadow over the state of democracy in Turkey. The fear is no longer abstract: it is that relentless centralization of power may sow the seeds of profound instability once Erdoğan eventually exits the political stage.

Reporting by The Guardian highlights a sweeping mass trial involving hundreds of defendants, including İmamoğlu, in what critics describe as an effort to derail his presidential ambitions. This escalation signals that the issue extends far beyond one individual. It now concerns the survival of democratic accountability itself.

The Stockholm Center for Freedom reports, “The CHP has faced a sweeping legal crackdown since winning the March 2024 local elections. Fifteen of its mayors are now in prison, most on corruption or terrorism charges that rights groups say are politically motivated. Courts have also invalidated CHP party congress results and replaced elected party officials with court-appointed administrators in multiple cities.”

Accordingly, the opposition Republican People’s Party must sustain pressure on institutions increasingly shaped by executive influence. Any retreat would only embolden further encroachments on political freedoms. Equally troubling is the posture of major global powers—including the United States and the United Kingdom—which appear willing to mute criticism when strategic interests take precedence. Such selective outrage deepens the sense of abandonment among pro-democracy voices within Turkey.

Amid this climate, Dilek İmamoğlu has emerged as a powerful symbol of resistance. Standing at the forefront of protests, she has reframed the struggle in stark, national terms: not merely a fight for her husband, but for the democratic future of Turkey itself. Her message resonates precisely because it transcends personal grievance and speaks to a broader crisis of justice and representation.

Erdoğan now faces mounting domestic pressure as large segments of society grow increasingly disillusioned. Years of power consolidation, combined with economic hardship, have widened the gap between state narratives and lived reality. According to Reporters Without Borders, the government exerts influence over roughly 90% of the national media—an extraordinary concentration that stifles dissent and narrows the space for independent scrutiny.

This convergence of political repression, media dominance, and institutional erosion underscores a deeper truth: the longer power is concentrated in one individual, the more uncertain and volatile the future becomes. Tens of millions already feel politically alienated, and such divisions risk hardening into long-term instability.

For NATO, the implications are profound. Erdoğan’s actions strike at the very principles the alliance claims to uphold—democracy, rule of law, and collective integrity. If these values are treated as expendable when inconvenient, then the alliance risks not only hypocrisy, but strategic fragility.

The contradiction is now impossible to ignore. Grand declarations of democratic solidarity carry little weight if member states remain silent while one of their own dismantles judicial independence and suppresses political competition. For the credibility of NATO—and for the future trajectory of Turkey—silence is no longer a defensible option.

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