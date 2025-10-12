UK and the Self Loathing Political Class (Brailsford Church)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The majestic landscape of the High Peak in Derbyshire is nothing short of a hidden jewel — a realm where nature, history, and serenity converge in breathtaking harmony. Towering hills roll into sweeping valleys, ancient stone villages cling to the contours of time, and rivers carve through the land like whispered poetry. Quaint Christian churches rise like sentinels of faith amidst this grandeur, while tranquil canals reflect skies heavy with beauty.

It is a land steeped in quiet drama — where every path, every brook, every moss-covered wall tells a story. Unsurprisingly, Sawako Utsumi, like countless artists and dreamers before her, was captivated by this enchanting landscape.

This stunning Christian church in Brailsford, nestled in the heart of Derbyshire’s splendid natural beauty, one can truly feel the profound richness of the region — not only in its rolling hills and timeless stone walls, but in the enduring presence of Christian faith etched into the land itself. The church stands like a quiet sentinel, a testament to centuries of spiritual continuity amid an ever-changing world.

Yes, it might seem naïve to speak too glowingly — after all, across much of England, village churches struggle with dwindling congregations and uncertain futures. But here, in this enchanted corner of Derbyshire, such concerns seem to melt away. The landscape itself seems to cradle these sacred spaces — from Bamford to Brailsford, Edale to Hathersage — as if nature and faith had entered into a silent, eternal pact.

The breathtaking beauty of this part of Derbyshire, where ancient Christian churches quietly crown the village landscape, stands in stark contrast to the fractured reality of modern Britain. In these serene corners of the countryside, one can still glimpse the soul of Old England — a land rooted in tradition, faith, and continuity.

Yet this vision feels increasingly like an illusion when set against the backdrop of today’s major cities. In London, the native British now make up just 33% of the population, and the nation faces a growing threat from Islamic extremism and other destabilizing forces. Despite these realities, the political class remains fixated on mass immigration, identity politics, and gender ideology — endlessly promoting division, grievance, and cultural self-erasure.

In such a climate, the simple beauty of Brailsford Church is no longer just an artistic subject — it becomes a symbol of resistance. A reminder of the England that once stood with quiet dignity and deep spiritual roots. An England now being systematically dismantled by liberal orthodoxy, political correctness, and a ruling elite seemingly ashamed of its own heritage.

Sawako Utsumi, through her art, captures not only the aesthetic charm of this Christian sanctuary, but also the deeper truth: that something precious is slipping away. Her work invites us to pause, to reflect — and perhaps, to remember what once gave the nation its character, its soul, and its strength.

Once, the lands now known as Afghanistan echoed with the chants of many faiths—Buddhism carved into the cliffs of Bamiyan, Hindu temples nestled in valleys, Nestorian crosses borne along trade routes, and Zoroastrian fire altars glowing against the desert night. These diverse spiritual traditions shaped the region’s soul long before the Islamic conquests swept through, reshaping its identity and silencing many of those ancient voices.

Though the fires of conquest once claimed religious plurality, today a different form of erasure emerges—not through the sword, but through silence, shame, and manipulation. In modern Afghanistan, under the shadow of the Taliban, even Muslim women walk with fear—not only burdened by fabric, but by control masked as piety. The veil no longer shields dignity; it hides the absence of freedom.

And now, beyond Afghanistan’s borders, in supposedly freer lands, a new kind of conquest brews. A self-loathing political class (including the elites of the Church of England), disdainful of heritage and manipulated by a compliant media, marches toward their own version of Year Zero—not with reverence for the past, but with a torch to burn it down. The ghosts of ancient faiths lost to conquest stir once more, whispering warnings to a world eager to forget.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/brailsford-church-in-full-autumn-bloom-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/bamford-church-and-serenity-of-nature-sawako-utsumi.html

http://sawakoart.com

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes