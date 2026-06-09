UK Conservative Party Gave £28 Billion to ISIS, Crime Gangs, and Others

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A growing feeling persists outside the metropolitan political class that vast areas of the United Kingdom (UK) increasingly resemble a nation governed by drift, decline, and institutional failure. From persistently low rape conviction rates to the decades-long scandal of Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs operating with impunity in places such as Rotherham and Telford, many ordinary citizens believe successive governments have repeatedly failed in their most fundamental responsibilities. Simultaneously, strategic national assets ranging from utilities to ports have been sold to foreign interests with remarkable ease, fuelling concerns that Britain’s political class has become detached from questions of sovereignty, security, and long-term national resilience.

On one hand, the British establishment continues to commit substantial resources abroad, most notably in support of Ukraine, while decades of defence reductions have left the armed forces facing serious capability concerns. Reports regarding the operational readiness of key military assets have only reinforced public unease about Britain’s ability to defend its own interests. Consequently, many voters increasingly question whether political leaders have prioritised international ambitions while neglecting the foundations of national strength at home.

Against this backdrop, recent revelations concerning approximately £28 billion of British taxpayers’ money allegedly reaching terrorists, organised crime networks, and entities linked to hostile foreign powers have intensified public anger. The allegations stem from a dossier reportedly commissioned during Conservative rule and subsequently highlighted by The Daily Telegraph.

The political significance of the revelations lies not merely in the scale of the alleged losses but in the source from which they emerged. The findings were not uncovered by political opponents, activist groups, or media outlets traditionally hostile to Conservatism. Rather, a secret government dossier, reportedly commissioned within the machinery of the British state during the Conservative era, was unearthed and brought to public attention by The Daily Telegraph, a newspaper long regarded as one of the most influential voices of Britain’s conservative establishment.

The irony is impossible to ignore. The very political movement that frequently presented itself as the guardian of national security, fiscal responsibility, and strong borders now faces allegations that billions of pounds in public money ultimately reached forces hostile to the interests of the United Kingdom. Equally damaging is the allegation that the dossier itself was buried because of the political embarrassment its publication would have caused.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the dossier concluded that more than £28 billion of taxpayers’ money was lost to terrorists, hostile states, and organised criminal networks through foreign aid programmes, Covid relief loans, and other government funding streams between 2015 and 2021. If accurate, the findings represent not merely administrative incompetence but one of the most serious failures of governmental oversight in modern British history.

Foreign aid policies pursued under David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson, combined with record levels of both legal and illegal immigration during successive Conservative administrations, have contributed significantly to the collapse of public trust. The irony is striking. A report allegedly commissioned under Conservative governance appears to expose profound failures that occurred while Conservatives themselves occupied Downing Street.

According to reporting by The Daily Telegraph, foreign aid and Covid-related relief funding distributed between 2015 and 2021 was exploited on a vast scale, with funds allegedly reaching Islamic State (ISIS), East European criminal syndicates, companies linked to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and entities connected to the Russian state.

The newspaper reported: “Terrorists, hostile states and gangsters have been given more than £28bn of taxpayers’ money, including through aid payments, according to a secret government report…”

If these findings withstand scrutiny, they represent not merely administrative incompetence but a staggering breakdown in governmental oversight. Intelligence-related officials reportedly cited in connection with the dossier describe a fragmented bureaucratic structure in which departments operate with insufficient coordination and accountability, allowing enormous sums of public money to flow beyond effective scrutiny despite clear national security implications.

For many ordinary Britons, such revelations merely reinforce wider concerns. Whether discussing failures to tackle organised grooming gangs, persistent illegal immigration, foreign influence operations, Islamist networks, or the activities of hostile states, a growing number of voters perceive a pattern of governmental weakness and avoidance. In this context, allegations that public funds may have indirectly benefited terrorists, organised crime groups, or hostile foreign entities appear less shocking than symptomatic of a broader culture of dysfunction.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the Labour Party frequently highlights what he describes as the disastrous inheritance left behind by successive Conservative governments. He argues that Labour is attempting to repair the damage caused by years of mismanagement, ranging from immigration and public finances to policing, defence, and public services. While Starmer himself remains deeply unpopular among significant sections of the electorate, as reflected in local election setbacks and declining public confidence, it is equally true that many voters regard the Conservative record in office as one of extraordinary failure.

Indeed, the political significance of the dossier extends far beyond the Conservative Party. It serves as a warning to the entire governing class. Voters have become increasingly sceptical of grand promises, carefully crafted narratives, and public relations exercises. They are more interested in results, accountability, and competence.

The Conservative Party paid a heavy political price for years of perceived drift, broken promises, and administrative failures. The fact that some of the most damaging criticisms now emerge from a report linked to Conservative rule and amplified by a newspaper historically sympathetic to Conservatism only magnifies that verdict. Traditional accusations of media bias or political hostility offer little protection when criticism comes from within one’s own political orbit.

Therefore, Labour would be wise to study the fate of its predecessors carefully. Governments that rely upon rhetoric while failing to confront deep-rooted problems eventually lose public trust. The Conservative Party discovered this reality to its cost. If Labour falls into the same habits of bureaucratic inertia, concealment, and managerial complacency, it may ultimately discover that the electorate is just as unforgiving toward its failures as it was toward those of Cameron, May, Johnson, and their successors.

Overall, this affair reinforces a growing belief that Britain’s governing class has become increasingly detached from accountability. When criticism emerges from traditional opponents, accusations of bias can be deployed as a defence. However, when a dossier linked to Conservative governance is exposed by one of the country’s most prominent conservative newspapers, such defences become far more difficult to sustain.

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