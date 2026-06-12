UK PM Starmer Under Fresh Pressure: Defense Secretary Resigns

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom is facing renewed pressure after the resignations of Defence Secretary John Healey and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Armed Forces, Alistair Carns.

In recent months, Starmer has appeared increasingly detached from political reality. The scale of Labour’s losses in the local elections, growing unrest among MPs and ministers, the continuing fallout surrounding Peter Mandelson, and Starmer’s widening disconnect from many traditional working-class voters all point to a premiership struggling to retain authority.

Carns delivered a particularly damning verdict on the government’s direction, declaring: “We need a new way of governing and we need it now.”

The BBC reports: “Carns says there needs to be an honest conversation with the population about the threats that the UK faces, and the defence investment plan was not transformative enough.”

The resignation of Healey threatens to deepen Labour’s internal crisis. Unlike many newer figures within the party, Healey is a veteran who served under successive Labour leaders including Blair, Brown, Miliband and Corbyn. His departure therefore carries particular political weight. Despite Labour’s huge parliamentary majority, Healey ultimately concluded that he could no longer support the government’s approach to national defence.

The Guardian observed: “For a defence secretary to resign weeks before a critical Nato summit, in the middle of conflict in the Gulf and on the eve of a domestic by-election which will determine his party’s future, is extraordinary in itself. But it’s that bayonet of a resignation letter – painting the prime minister as weak and impotent, incapable even of finding the money to keep the nation safe – that now threatens to finish off an already badly wounded premiership.”

Healey was unequivocal in his criticism, warning that Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves were placing Britain’s security at risk.

He stated: “You have been unable and the Treasury has been unwilling to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.”

Healey continued: “I would not be able to accept a DIP (Defence Investment Plan) settlement that does not give our forces the resources they need. I am now left with no other option than to submit my resignation as your defence secretary.”

In perhaps the most devastating assessment of all, Healey echoed Carns’ concerns by declaring that the government’s proposed funding measures were: “well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time.”

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, quickly seized upon the resignations, stating: “Britain’s national security must come before Keir Starmer’s ego.”

She added: “The Prime Minister’s time is up.”

The resignations of Healey and Carns do not represent an isolated disagreement over defence spending. Rather, they form part of a widening revolt within Labour itself. Following devastating local election losses, mounting criticism from backbench MPs, open leadership speculation surrounding Andy Burnham (if he is elected), and growing doubts about the government’s direction, Starmer now faces opposition not merely from political rivals but from within his own party.

Reports indicate that around one hundred Labour MPs privately urged Starmer to step down following Labour’s poor local election performance. Meanwhile, growing speculation surrounds Andy Burnham’s future ambitions should he return to Westminster, adding another layer of uncertainty to Starmer’s already fragile position.

The defence crisis is therefore not merely about military spending. It has become a symbol of a deeper problem confronting the government: declining confidence in Starmer’s leadership from those who know his administration best.

If recent history is any guide, Starmer is unlikely to embrace the warnings issued by Healey and Carns. Instead, Downing Street will almost certainly seek to contain the damage through counter-briefings, reassurances, and political messaging. Yet the significance of these resignations will not be easily dismissed.

The question increasingly confronting Westminster is no longer whether Starmer’s authority has been damaged, but whether it can be repaired.

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