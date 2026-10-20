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UK to Support Saudi Arabia by sending Typhoon Jets to Defend from Houthi Attacks

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Saudi Arabia is gradually building up a defensive military structure at home while supporting forces confronting the Houthis in Yemen. Following Pakistan and Türkiye (Turkey) sending defensive military structures to Saudi Arabia in accordance with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August 2026, Egypt, the United Kingdom (UK) and others also appear to be entering the fray. These developments highlight the growing regionalisation of the conflict, as security arrangements increasingly connect the defence of Gulf states with the wider struggle for influence in West Asia (the Middle East).

Questions had been raised in the Gulf region and the UK about the lack of involvement in supporting Saudi Arabia. After all, Britain has a longstanding relationship with the kingdom, encompassing defence cooperation, security interests and economic ties. Therefore, the announcement that the UK would support Saudi Arabia will be welcomed in the corridors of power in Riyadh and London. However, this involvement also carries wider implications, particularly if defensive deployments at home become indirectly connected to an escalation of military operations in Yemen.

The military capacity of the UK has been diminished by cutbacks over recent decades. Yet, despite these limitations, Britain can still play a significant role through its advanced aircraft, military expertise, intelligence capabilities and logistical support. Equally, the Houthis lack the conventional military reach to threaten the British mainland on the same scale as Saudi Arabia’s regional exposure. Nevertheless, the proliferation of missiles and drones, alongside the possibility of wider regional escalation, means that any military venture carries risks, even when officially restricted to defensive operations.

The UK also understands that it will not be acting alone, given the roles of Pakistan and Türkiye. Two NATO members are therefore highlighting their support for Saudi Arabia, reflecting the significant geopolitical realities unfolding across West Asia.

Saudi Arabia’s position as a major energy producer, its strategic importance to regional security and its relationship with Western powers all help explain this growing international involvement. Yet Saudi Arabia’s religious and political character also remains relevant to the wider discussion, including the kingdom’s restrictions on non-Muslim places of worship. Strategic partnerships are rarely determined by shared values alone; they are frequently shaped by security calculations, economic interests and the balance of regional power.

The deployment of RAF Typhoon military jets to support Saudi Arabia was authorised under the leadership of UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who entered Downing Street following an internal Labour Party leadership process after Keir Starmer’s resignation, rather than a national general election. This comes at a time when Burnham has reiterated the role of Iran in a recent terrorist plot within the UK. Such allegations, and the wider security relationship between London and Riyadh, add another dimension to Britain’s decision. However, the question of Iran’s involvement in specific incidents must remain distinct from the broader geopolitical contest involving Tehran, the Houthis and the Gulf states.

The UK Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “These aircraft will operate in a defensive role and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Houthis.”

Recent Houthi strikes on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport reportedly left at least 13 people dead and hundreds injured in two separate attacks on October 10 and 11. If confirmed, such attacks would represent a grave escalation, with serious consequences for civilian safety and regional stability.

Streeting, alluding to these reported attacks, notified the media that the targeting of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport “shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region… That’s why today I have approved further UK military support.”

The BBC reports: “The UK will also deploy military advisers and an RAF A400M transport aircraft to support the movement of defence equipment within Saudi Arabia.”

The Guardian reports: “Though the UK only had a limited involvement in the US-Israel war against Iran, Typhoons from the RAF airbase in Akrotiri, Cyprus, and in Qatar, flew defensive missions in the spring and summer to shoot down missiles and drones launched by Iran and other proxies against Gulf states.”

Recently, the Houthis warned Saudi Arabia that its airspace “will be the theatre of operations of our armed forces” if Riyadh intensifies its military pressure. Subsequent attacks on the Saudi capital, if independently established as reported, demonstrate the seriousness of the threat. Nevertheless, public declarations must be distinguished from independently verified military capabilities and intentions. The use of missiles and drones against Saudi targets also illustrates how a conflict rooted in Yemen’s internal political and territorial divisions can acquire a much wider regional dimension. Such weapons can place civilian infrastructure, energy installations and international transport networks at risk without requiring the attacking side to achieve conventional military superiority.

The central geopolitical question, however, extends beyond the immediate defence of Saudi Arabia. Nations assisting Riyadh can describe their deployments as defensive, particularly when the stated objective is to protect airports, civilian infrastructure and other domestic targets from missile and drone attacks. Yet, if this defensive shield enables Saudi forces to intensify their military campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, the distinction between defensive assistance and indirect participation in an offensive war becomes far more difficult to sustain. The issue is not whether outside nations support or oppose the Houthis. Their political hostility towards the movement does not remove the need to scrutinise the conduct of every party to the conflict.

If Saudi forces, or forces operating with Saudi support, commit massacres against the Houthis or Yemen’s wider civilian population while international partners help secure the kingdom from retaliation, those partners cannot simply distance themselves by pointing to the defensive designation of their own deployments. Their military assistance may provide Riyadh with greater freedom to pursue operations in Yemen while reducing the immediate risks of retaliation against Saudi territory. Even without directly participating in offensive strikes, outside nations could therefore become strategically implicated in the consequences of a campaign that their assistance helps to sustain.

This is the uncomfortable reality of coalition warfare: a state may defend an ally against attack while simultaneously helping to create the conditions in which that ally can escalate its own military operations elsewhere. Allegations of massacres must, of course, be investigated and attributed on the basis of credible evidence, but the principle of accountability cannot depend on whether the victims belong to a movement that other governments oppose.

It remains to be seen how developments will unfold and what role Iran will play, given its support for the Houthis. The danger is that a conflict already devastating Yemen could become further entangled in competing regional security arrangements. Protecting Saudi civilians from attack is a legitimate security concern; ensuring that such protection does not become a means of shielding a wider campaign from meaningful scrutiny is an equally important responsibility. The distinction between defence and escalation must ultimately be judged not only by the declared purpose of military deployments, but also by their practical consequences.

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