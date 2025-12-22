US Bombs ISIS after American Deaths in Syria

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States unleashed a decisive wave of military power against ISIS in Syria following the killing of American personnel in a recent terrorist assault. The strikes were a direct response to the attack carried out on December 13 near Palmyra, in which two U.S. service members and an American civilian interpreter lost their lives.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American and allied forces struck more than 70 ISIS targets across central Syria, employing fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery, and over 100 precision-guided munitions. These strikes focused on entrenched ISIS infrastructure, weapons depots, and operational hubs. Jordanian Armed Forces played a critical role in the operation, contributing fighter aircraft in a coordinated show of regional resolve.

ISIS was targeted after brazenly attacking American troops and partner forces—an act that underscored the group’s continued intent to destabilize the region despite its territorial collapse. President Donald Trump declared that the United States was “striking very strongly” against ISIS wherever the group remains embedded, signaling zero tolerance for assaults on American lives.

Jordan confirmed its participation in the operation, stating that the strikes were necessary to “prevent extremist groups” from undermining stability across the wider Middle East. The joint action reflected a shared understanding that ISIS, though weakened, remains a lethal threat capable of regrouping if left unchecked.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered an uncompromising warning to America’s enemies, stating: “If you target Americans—anywhere in the world—you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”

According to NBC News, the military operation utilized A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, F-16 fighter jets, Apache helicopters, and HIMARS rocket systems, with Jordanian F-16s providing aerial support. The breadth of assets deployed highlighted both the scale of the operation and Washington’s determination to dismantle ISIS’s remaining operational capacity.

Although ISIS has been severely degraded in both Iraq and Syria, it continues to pose a regional menace, exploiting ungoverned spaces and ongoing instability. U.S. and allied officials anticipate further strikes in the coming weeks, particularly in areas linked to the Palmyra attack, as efforts intensify to ensure ISIS cannot regenerate or threaten American and allied forces again.

