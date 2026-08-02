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Kumamoto Earthquake and Convulsions

Kanako Mita, Michiya Tanabe, and Hiroshi Saito

Modern Tokyo Times

Kumamoto was struck by a powerful earthquake early last week, with authorities estimating the magnitude at between 6.8 and 7.1, depending on the measuring agency. The confirmed death toll currently stands at 36. While the search for survivors has ended, the suffering for countless families is only beginning as they confront bereavement, destroyed homes, and the long road to recovery. Those most affected will require sustained support in the months ahead.

The earthquake caused uneven but severe destruction across parts of Kumamoto Prefecture. Kumamoto City witnessed damaged roads, fires, power outages, and chaos as shoppers fled the partially collapsed AEON Shopping Mall, where seven people lost their lives. On Saturday, rescue operations officially concluded after authorities confirmed that no one remained unaccounted for.

The BBC noted: “The quake-hit Aeon mall in Kumamoto had just reopened last month as a revamped shopping complex. It had previously been damaged during a series of strong earthquakes in April 2016, which killed 278 people in the region.”

Elsewhere, multiple fatalities occurred at the Nippon Paper factory in Yatsushiro City. Overall, around 3,400 homes suffered damage, some 9,000 people were evacuated from the hardest-hit areas, and nearly 70,000 households and businesses lost running water during the aftermath of the disaster.

With Japan enduring intense summer heat, damaged homes, disrupted water supplies, and power outages have heightened fears of heatstroke among vulnerable residents.

Situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan experiences around 20% of the world’s earthquakes measuring magnitude 6.0 or higher.

Lee Jay Walker, a Modern Tokyo Times analyst, said: “It remains to be seen if the government of Japan will announce a special budget to support Kumamoto Prefecture, or if funding will come solely from emergency reserves. Sadly, Japan’s fiscal position remains constrained by its enormous public debt.”

For many residents, the latest disaster has also reopened the emotional wounds of the devastating Kumamoto earthquakes of April 2016. As aftershocks continue, communities face renewed uncertainty while beginning the difficult task of rebuilding their lives.

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