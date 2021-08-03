400 meter hurdles Olympic gold and World Record for Karsten Warholm

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The 400-meter hurdles for men had been highly anticipated because of the recent performances of Karsten Warholm of Norway and Rai Benjamin of the United States. Also, the recent form of Alison dos Santos of Brazil meant that Warholm and Benjamin had to perform to their highest.

Warholm, Benjamin, and dos Santos didn’t disappoint because the mouth-watering final surpassed all expectations. As usual, Warholm took the race out hard and took a sizeable lead. However, with two hurdles to go, Benjamin closed the gap on Warholm. Therefore, you could feel the pressure mounting.

Yet from the final hurdle, Warholm clinched the race with his usual final effort. Benjamin had given everything for a deserved silver, with dos Santos claiming bronze.

Immediately after the race had finished, it finally dawned on Warholm of what he had achieved. This applies to not only winning gold but becoming the first person in history to run under 46 seconds for this event. Hence, Warholm’s time of 45.94 reverberated throughout the world for all people who adore athletics.

Simply put, unbelievable!

Benjamin, looking shell-shocked, also ran under the old record after clocking 46.17. Likewise, dos Santos clocked an amazing 46.72. Also, spare a thought for Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands, who ran 47.08 but no Olympic medal to show for this brilliant time.

Benjamin said, “If you would’ve told me that I was going to run 46.1 and lose, I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room… I’m happy to be part of history.”

McMaster uttered, “After the second hurdle. I was like, s—-. If you go after them, it’s suicidal.”

This race will always be historical because the below 46 second barrier was broken for the first time in history. Therefore, with so many sublime athletes in this event, the following years will usher in many great races.

Warholm said, “I knew it was possible to do the perfect race at the Olympics… But I still can’t believe it. It’s the biggest moment of my life.”

