57 perish from the heat wave in Japan but the 2020 Olympics to be held in the same period

57 perish from the heatwave in Japan but the 2020 Olympics to be held in the same period

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 57 people have perished in the last week in Japan based on the horrendous heatwave. At the same time, over 18,000 people have been treated at countless hospitals because of the extremely high temperature and terrible humidity. However, despite this, and the Olympic Committee and Japan knowing full well the problem of heat during this time period in Japan, the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be held during the same period.

Of course, the immediate concern is for people facing the ongoing heatwave in Japan. After all, it is more than likely that the death toll will increase further. Similarly, the number of people going to hospitals will increase further. Hence, it is imperative that people take precautions.

Turning back to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, then it seems incredulous that the Olympics will be held during the same time period. This applies to athletes, volunteers, local people attending the Olympics, and international spectators. Therefore, why hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during such horrendous heat and humidity?

The schedule of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is the Opening Ceremony on 24 July and the Closing Ceremony on 9 August. In other words, the nightmare period of the usually hot summer will cover the period of the Olympics. This notably applies to late July and the month of August that is extremely hot and humid – and full of pesky mosquitoes.

Of course, the Local Government of Tokyo will take precautions to help athletes and spectators. Yet, the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo were held in the cooler period of October in order to avoid such scorching heat. Hence, enormous expenditure is being spent to alleviate the situation. Also, certain popular events will be held earlier in the day. However, this will hinder many people in Japan from viewing the Olympics based on work and so forth.

The ongoing heatwave will continue in Japan during the August period. Therefore, more people will likely perish from the terrible heat and humidity. Hence, it seems bizarre to hold the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 during the same period.

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook