A slight weekly increase in Covid-19 cases in Tokyo

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

In the last few weeks, the numbers of coronavirus (Covid-19) daily infections have come down in Tokyo from fresh highs in August. Yet, this week, a slight daily increase from the week before is creating concern. Hence, the second-highest alert level remains in place in Tokyo.

The week before recorded a daily average of 149 infections. However, in the last 7 days, the daily average increased to 181. Therefore, while this highlights some stability, it is worrying that an upward curve is happening.

Also, with infections increasing at restaurants and other types of eateries, this is an added concern. After all, Tokyo is now allowing longer hours for drinking bars and eating places to stay open. Thus the potential for a further increase is likely given past results.

Another worrying trend is that untraceable cases are increasing again. This bodes ill because symptoms take time to become known.

If drinking bars, sex entertainment districts, and other areas of nightlife reignite a fresh spike in new coronavirus cases in October or November once more; then many Tokyoites will become disillusioned. Therefore, members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will be anxious over the next few weeks because people want a break from the psychological angle.