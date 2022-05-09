Anti-Russia Kishida and oil: Increase from nations bombing Yemen

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida values Western Ukrainians differently than Russians in the Donbas region or pro-Russian speakers from different ethnic groups in parts of this land. Equally, while promising to gradually erase the Russian Federation from Japan’s network of energy supplies: it entails that Middle East nations responsible for the bombing of Yemen over many years will meet the demands of Kishida’s anti-Russia policies. Therefore, like Russians in Donbas – when it comes to oil, the list of no concern for Kishida equally applies to the Yemenis.

Hypocrisy like this equally applies to countless NATO powers who aren’t concerned about the alternative routes to diminish – and erase – energy supplies from the Russian Federation. Indeed, when it comes to America and the United Kingdom, these two nations have sold vast sums of military hardware to the Saudi-led alliance that continues to kill in this nation.

James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said last year, “A child dies in Yemen of something that is preventable every 10 minutes. And that is certainly a number that unfortunately has not changed in the last couple of years…Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. Incredulously, it is getting worse.”

Voice of America (last year) said, “Elder, who has just returned from a mission to Yemen, said children are exposed to many dangers. He said four out of every five children, or more than 11 million children, need humanitarian assistance. He said 400,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition and millions more lack clean drinking water. He said more than two million children are out of school.”

Likewise, Kishida kept quiet about events in West Papua when meeting the leader of Indonesia. This concerns Indonesia’s iron fist on a completely different civilization. Crimea, remember, belonged to Russia until the Soviet Union gave it to Ukraine. However, Papuans are a completely different ethnic group than the Javanese. Similarly, the civilization of West Papua is completely different. Despite this, it doesn’t seem to concern America, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and other nations who sprout anti-Russia rhetoric concerning events in Ukraine and the Donbas region.

UN News reports, “Between April and November 2021, we have received allegations indicating several instances of extrajudicial killings, including of young children, enforced disappearance, torture and inhuman treatment and the forced displacement of at least 5,000 indigenous Papuans by security forces.”

The Guardian said, “Indonesia has controlled West Papua since invading in 1963 and formalizing its annexation through the controversial, UN approved, ‘Act of Free Choice’. Security forces are accused of severe human rights violations during the occupation with an estimated 500,000 Papuans killed.”

During the administration of Barack Obama, Reuters reports, “U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has offered Saudi Arabia more than $115 billion in weapons, other military equipment, and training, the most of any U.S. administration in the 71-year U.S.-Saudi alliance, a report seen by Reuters has found.”

However, this never concerned Japan – including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Individuals like Kishida kept quiet. Thus, Obama was praised in Japan despite his violation of international law and supporting several military conflicts. These conflicts include the bombing of Libya, the ensuing destabilization of the Sahel after the demise of Colonel Gaddafi, supporting various Islamist sectarian forces in Syria, and enormous military sales to Saudi Arabia. Therefore, anti-Russia Kishida is using the nationalist card – under the disguise of his “fake humanitarian angle” that doesn’t hold any credibility given historical – and ongoing – events.

Kishida understands that the Japanese yen is weak under his administration. Static wages of more than two decades also blight this country. Hence, he knows the phase-out of energy from the Russian Federation is a process that needs debating with business leaders. However, he seeks to rubber-stamp his Russophobia – along with the Russophobia of America and the United Kingdom under Joe Biden and Boris Johnson – by endorsing anti-Russia G-7 diktats.

Kishida said, “For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it’s a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now.”

Kishida – along with Japanese companies investing in Middle East nations concerning energy – will now seek more energy from this part of the world. Therefore, the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen – only possible because of major military sales from America and the United Kingdom – is deemed fine in the eyes of Kishida.

Hypocrisy abounds in Japan under Kishida. Hence, his time in America was well spent concerning “political and humanitarian spin” and supporting the growing tide of anti-China and anti-Russia nationalism in the corridors of power.

