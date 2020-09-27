Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia needs to warn Turkey

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh are nothing new in recent times. However, with Armenia announcing a general mobilization and imposing martial law, this time the situation appears more dangerous.

Both nations have blamed each other for the latest fighting. Irrespective of this, it is essential that the Russian Federation warns Turkey to keep out of the crisis. Similarly, the Russian Federation needs to press both nations to pull back from the brink.

If not, then the loss of life will increase dramatically. After all, for Armenia – given the barbaric genocide of 1915 by the Turks – then genocide and pogroms in history for this Christian ethnic group remain vivid. Therefore, like other nations squeezed between two hostile nations (Azerbaijan and Turkey) from the view of Armenia, the only option is to defend at all costs.

In Libya and Syria, the main stumbling block for the Russian Federation is the nation of Turkey. Indeed, it isn’t a secret that NATO Turkey is utilizing Sunni Islamist terrorists in Libya and Syria respectively.

Hence, for President Vladimir Putin, it is time for the Russian Federation to support Armenia and Greece more – while helping to send the armed forces of Turkey out of Syria.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said, “Dear compatriots, now, by the decision of the government, martial law and general mobilization are declared in Armenia. I urge all personnel to come to recruitment offices.”

Voice of America reports, “Armenian separatists seized Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan in a bloody war in the 1990s that killed 30,000 people.”

Overall, it is hoped that the Russian Federation can develop emergency high-level contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Equally, the Russian Federation must warn Turkey against any intrigues.

If a protracted war breaks out then both nations will suffer heavy losses.

https://www.voanews.com/south-central-asia/martial-law-total-mobilization-armenia-after-clashes-azerbaijan

