Australia and Japan agree on a historic Defense Pact

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have agreed in principle to a significant Defense Pact. Of course, China isn’t happy about events. However, democratic nations need to focus on strengthening their respective ties.

Military personnel from Australia and Japan will be able to train and plan important joint military operations in both nations. At the same time, it will strengthen military inter-connections with America and create a new dimension to Japan’s national security.

Voice of America reports, “Australia and Japan have agreed on a historic defense pact that would allow both countries to strengthen military ties in the face of rising tensions with China.”

The leader of Australia uttered, “Japan has a very special relationship with Australia. It is not just an economic one, it is not just a trade one, it is not just a cultural and social one. Importantly, it is a strategic one. We play a very important role together in working in the Southwest Pacific together.”

Australia and Japan – unlike America and the economic and geopolitical angle – do not deem China to be a strategic competitor. On the contrary, Australia and Japan welcome China’s economic rise. Thus, political elites in Australia and Japan deem the Defense Pact to be a form of stabilizing the strategic balance.

Of course, for Japan, it is essential to enhance ties with China in the area of economics, politics and strengthing cultural ties. While also focusing on internal national security issues.

https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/voa-news-china/china-condemns-historic-australia-japan-defense-pact

