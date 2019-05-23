BJP given a stronger mandate in India based on Narendra Modi’s enormous appeal

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India is showing increasing signs of popularity based on the results of the 2019 general election. In 2014, some questioned the longevity of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi because it wasn’t known if this was the genuine changing of the political guard.

However, Modi, just like in 2014, showed that his charismatic style is not only alive and kicking but his political appeal is growing. Hence, for many nationals in India, they believe that the BJP is the party to develop democratic India further – and to protect the role of Hinduism in society. Therefore, India faces the real BJP long-term plan because Modi can entrench and focus on firming up the goals of this political movement.

Modi uttered, “We all want a new India. I want to bow down my head and say thank you.”

President Donald Trump of America stated via Twitter, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!”

Reuters reports, “Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 302 of the 542 seats up for grabs, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament.”

The BJP understands the bitter legacy of countless Islamic invasions, the damage done by British colonialism, and the cutting up of mother India that became a disaster for Hindus in what eventually became Bangladesh and Pakistan. Hence, by fusing Hinduism with important political goals then the BJP is confirming the changed political guard that emerged in 2014. However, unlike 2014, this time the BJP can genuinely focus on more political change based on consolidating its political base. Therefore, Modi’s electoral victory in 2019 is evidence that the BJP is able to reach out even further and that the majority of people in India feel secure under the guidance of Modi.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-india-election/indian-pm-modi-stuns-opposition-with-massive-election-win-idUKKCN1SS2W6

