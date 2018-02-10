Christian martyr in Germany: Afghan Muslim sentenced for the brutal murder of a female apostate

Boutros Hussein and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the lands of Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, and others ruled by Islamic Sharia law, apostates to non-Muslim faiths face prison or death. Indeed, Sunni Islamists from al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, ISIS (Islamic State – IS), and other Takfiri groups, openly behead apostates to Christianity. However, in the new Europe, you now have Christian martyrs to the sword of Islamism. This can be seen by the brutal murder of a Christian priest in France and the barbaric murder of a female convert to Christianity in Germany.

Of course, on top of this, Sunni Islamists are butchering in several European nations and this is witnessed by several recent terrorist attacks. Equally disturbing, Sunni Islamists are utilizing liberal Europe in order to butcher Alawites, Christians, the Shia, Yazidis, and others, in nations including Iraq and Syria before returning back to Europe. Therefore, the distant Sunni Islamist sword is moving closer to the heart of Europe.

Female convert to Christianity killed by Afghan Muslim

Hence, when the failed Afghan Muslim asylum seeker witnessed a female Afghan convert to Christianity in Germany, he brutally murdered her in front of two of her children aged five and eleven years of age. The fact that he fled to a non-Sharia Islamic state in the heart of Europe meant nothing to him. Instead, a faith that supports killing apostates in accordance with the Hadiths and Islamic Sharia law entered his mindset, therefore, he stabbed her sixteen times just like Sunni Islamists behead Christian converts in Somalia.

The Daily Mail reports, “The 30-year-old, who was not named by authorities, murdered the woman in front of two of her children outside a supermarket in the southern city of Prien am Chiemsee last April. She was stabbed 16 times.”

Hence, the mother-of-four is a martyr for the Christian faith in the economic powerhouse of Germany. This should further install in the authorities of Germany -and in other European nations – that all apostates to Christianity (or to other non-Muslim faiths) from Islam must be protected from a faith that openly supports killing apostates.

Deutsche Welle reports, “A court in the southern German city of Traunstein on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old Muslim refugee from Afghanistan to life in prison for killing a woman who had converted to Christianity from Islam.”

In 2016 another brutal Islamist murder of a Catholic priest shocked France. Of course, since then, the same Sunni Islamists have killed many people in several terrorist attacks in France. Modern Tokyo Times stated, “Fr Jacques Hamel, who was over eighty years of age, woke up this morning to the world of God. However, within hours barbaric Sunni Islamists who even filmed the brutal incident would end his world. This all happened after Sunni Islamists decided to slit his throat while praising Allah inside a Christian church.”

It is time for political correctness to come clean. After all, in the land of Saudi Arabia, not one single non-Muslim holy place is tolerated and even atheists face the wrath of Islamic Sharia law. This reality is a far cry from endless apologist statements being made by international politicians after endless Sunni Islamist terrorist attacks – and by major non-Muslim religious leaders who push the tyranny of Islamic Sharia law and the Hadiths under the politically correct carpet.

http://www.dw.com/en/germany-afghan-man-sentenced-to-life-for-murder-of-converted-muslim/a-42516438

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/afp/article-5372037/Afghan-gets-life-term-Germany-killing-Christian-mother.html

http://moderntokyotimes.com/sunni-islamists-butcher-christian-priest-in-france-hungary-and-visegrad-needed/

