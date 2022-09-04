Contemporary Japanese artist: Magical village inspired by Sekka

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi adores the artwork of Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942). However, despite Utsumi paying homage to Sekka, her color scheme is extremely distinctive.

Sekka was the last great Rinpa (Rimpa) artist. He was born two years before the Meiji Period began in 1868. Therefore, the fusion of artistic ideas entering Japan during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and Taisho Period (1912-1926) entailed Sekka to create his individualism within the world of Rinpa art.

The above art piece is by Sekka. Thus Utsumi borrows heavily from the original. However, her distinctive colorful approach entails a more magical scenery that is full of warmth and wonder. Therefore, Utsumi’s art piece, “The Magical Mountain Village inspired by Sekka,” is a real treat!

The Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art says, “Kamisaka Sekka (1866–1942) was an influential nihon-ga painter and designer in early 20th century Kyoto. Upon visiting Europe at the turn of the 20th century to study the latest movements in arts and crafts, Sekka began to see the beauty of traditional Japanese decorative arts in a new light. He both emulated the style of the 17th-century Rimpa school and fused classical and modern ideas and moved freely between the fields of fine art and design.”

Overall, Utsumi provides a magical village that enters the dream world of children – and the same for adults who refuse to be crushed by life. Therefore, the warmth of this lovely art piece by Utsumi provides freshness and inspiration.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-magical-mountain-village-inspired-by-sekka-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

