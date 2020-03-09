Coronavirus crisis in Italy is increasing with deaths soaring

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis is increasing at an alarming rate in Italy. This is witnessed by the death toll now reaching over 360 people. At the same time, infected cases have now passed over 7,300. Therefore, the government of Italy is seeking to isolate the worse effected areas, while passing other national measures.

Giuseppe Conte, the Prime Minister of Italy, implemented new measures to lock down Lombardy. Further quarantine rules also apply to 14 other provinces. Hence, Lombardy, the wealthiest region, is on the frontline in containing the coronavirus crisis. While other famous cities including Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, and Venice are covered by these new measures.

The BBC reports, “The latest figures mean Italy now has the highest number of confirmed infections outside China, where the outbreak originated in December. It has overtaken South Korea, where the total number of cases is 7,313.”

Sadly, the speed of the spread of coronavirus and the number of deaths is certainly problematic for Italy. Thus, the prime minister, senior political leaders, and professional medical specialists have drawn up emergency plans to address the crisis. Therefore, roughly 16 million people face severe restrictions and this will impact greatly on the economy.

Conte states, “We are facing a national emergency. We chose from the beginning to take the line of truth and transparency and now we’re moving with lucidity and courage, with firmness and determination.”

He continued, “We have to limit the spread of the virus and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

Reuters reports, “On Sunday, the head of Piedmont region said he had tested positive for the virus despite having no symptoms — the second regional chief to be infected in 24 hours — while Army Chief of Staff General Salvatore Farina also contracted the illness.”

The next few days and weeks are crucial for Italy because the outbreak is spreading quickly. Hence, with the death toll increasing rapidly in the last week, it is hoped that emergency measures will stem the crisis.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-51793619

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-italy/italy-locks-down-millions-as-its-coronavirus-deaths-jump-idUKKBN20V07I

