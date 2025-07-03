Israel and Hamas: Trump Pushing for a Truce (Hamas must Disarm – Iran)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Air Force (IAF), and Mossad collectively utilized shock and awe against Iran. Accordingly, leading military Iranian and nuclear scientific elites were killed by Israel.

Simultaneously, Israeli armed forces targeted nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, as well as key sites within Iran’s military infrastructure. These strikes marked a significant psychological blow to Iran, representing a strategic advantage for Israel.

However, President Donald Trump of America probably put pressure on Israel too soon – another week of attacks against Iran would have weakened the state apparatus of Iran even further. Instead, the regime in Iran is now in propaganda mode again and is likely to utilize the breathing space to clamp down on internal opposition to an even higher degree.

Iran’s regional influence has significantly weakened. Many senior Hezbollah figures have been eliminated following operations by the IDF, IAF, and Mossad, with Hamas leadership facing similar setbacks. Additionally, ongoing political instability in Syria has curtailed Iran’s ability to leverage the country against Israel. Notably, the coordinated response from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen—another Iranian proxy—was limited following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

HAMAS, TRUMP, AND CEASEFIRE

Trump is now calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to agree to a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas. However, if the military wing of Hamas isn’t dismantled, then another pogrom of Jews on a horrendous scale could materialize again (Israel will also have a dagger aimed at it if Hamas rebuilds its military capability).

Trump said (post on Truth Social) America would “work with all parties to end the War.”

Trump continued, “The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope… that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

Taher al-Nunu (official of Hamas) announced that Hamas is “…prepared to agree to any proposal if the requirements for ending the war are clearly met or if they lead to its complete end.”

The BBC reports, “Netanyahu has for months insisted on ‘complete victory’ over Hamas before ending the war. It’s unclear if his position will now change under renewed pressure from Washington – and the answer could be pivotal to reaching a deal.”

The Jerusalem Post reports, “Lt.-Col. (res.) Itamar Eitam, one of the officers in the unit that killed former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was interviewed on 103FM on Tuesday by broadcaster Shai Golden and Prof. Aryeh Eldad, a former Knesset member and physician, about the issue.”

Eitam (when questioned on 103FM) commented pointedly, “The war cannot end when Hamas remains a ruling entity with military capabilities in Gaza.”

Understandably, Trump seeks military de-escalation and peace. However, Iran is widely regarded as an existential threat to Israel, and Hamas has been responsible for murderous attacks against Israeli civilians (the pogrom against Jews that began the crisis was barbaric). As a result, Israel requires comprehensive economic, military, and political support. This support also involves addressing and restraining the backers of Hamas—such as Iran, Qatar, and others—as well as dismantling the military threat of Hamas itself.

Trump must not provide breathing space to Iran and Hamas based on wishful thinking. Instead, Trump must listen to Israel and put political pressure on Iran and Qatar.

