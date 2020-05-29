Covid-19 cases in Fukuoka (Kitakyushu) and a small cluster in Tokyo

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The state of emergency was recently lifted in Japan. Yet new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) are continuing despite the rate being low. Therefore, the focus is on the city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka.

Before focusing on Kitakyushu, it is worth mentioning that other nations on the road to recovery are continuing to have new cases. For example, Denmark and Germany announced 32 and 557 new cases.

Japan, with 32 new cases like Denmark, mustn’t overact while the numbers are so low. After all, the population of Denmark is 5.8 million compared with 126.5 million in Japan.

Similarly, in more than four months of coronavirus in Japan, the death toll in Fukuoka is 25. Equally, in Japan deaths per million are 7, compared with 558 in the United Kingdom (excess deaths in this nation point to over 700 per million). Also, given Japan’s debt and pension problems then a fine balance is essential.

Kitakyushu announced 43 new cases in the last six days. This follows three weeks of respite.

Worryingly, local health officials can’t trace some of the factors behind the new infections. Hopefully, it isn’t like certain factors in Tokyo. This relates to sexual entertainment districts. Therefore, some people hindered tracing by not telling the truth.

In Kabukicho (Shinjuku – Tokyo) many infections happened because of the sex trade. Ironically, Shinjuku is home to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The Sun reports, “Officials believe about 25 percent of all cases within the ward can be linked to the sex industry – and they fear the numbers of infections are much higher.”

Hence, many individuals refused to say how they caught coronavirus. Indeed, the recent spike in South Korea is also related to an entertainment district in Seoul.

A cluster also emerged in a hospital in Tokyo with ten new infections. This relates to nine members of staff and one patient. Therefore, caution is needed along with kick-starting the economy.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11304810/sex-workers-coronavirus-japan-tokyo/

https://asiatimes.com/2020/05/lights-go-out-over-asias-nightlife/

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook