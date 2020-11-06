Covid-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Japan for the first time since late August

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan isn’t so severe as the worst-hit nations but the longevity is problematic. Hence, the psychological angle in certain parts of the country remains.

Thus the news that cases surpassed 1,000 new infections in Japan is evidence that at any moment new flare-ups can happen. Of course, for Tokyo, where 269 new infections were announced, the situation continues daily. However, cities like Hokkaido and Osaka seem to come and go more.

Deaths in Japan are approximately 1,800. However, with a cold winter on its way in most parts of the country, the influenza season will lead to another dimension. Thus the psychological angle will increase further for many people.

Daily infections in Sapporo (Hokkaido) reached a new high and the same applies to the prefecture of Hokkaido. Equally, with tests in Japan remaining limited, the real number throughout the country is likely to be higher.

In late October, the coronavirus alert in Hokkaido reached Level 2. Hence, measures were tightened for a few weeks to stem the latest outbreak. However, across all areas – numbers of new infections, coronavirus bed occupancy in hospitals, and the increasing rise of untraceable cases – have all emerged.

Therefore, it is clear that the longevity of coronavirus isn’t going away in parts of Japan.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES Report this ad

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes