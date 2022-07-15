Covid-19 daily cases hit over 100,000 in Japan

Chika Mori and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Covid-19 (coronavirus) daily cases in Japan hit over 100,000 for the second time since the crisis began in early 2020. This is the highest figure since early February. Hence, the tourist initiative will be put on the back foot once more under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Cases in Tokyo have increased by over double the rate from one week ago to slightly over 19,000 cases. Thus the huge increase all over Japan seems to have been conveniently lower one week before the Upper House election – that would have dampened the rhetoric of Kishida (Covid to the declining Yen).

Daily highs of coronavirus were reached in Aomori, Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Wakayama – providing indications of new daily highs in Japan next week.

Omicron BA.5 subvariant is highly transmissible. However, the overwhelming majority of people in Japan have been vaccinated. This figure is extremely high concerning vulnerable groups – who have been vaccinated three times.

Japan topped 10 million coronavirus infections since the crisis began. Deaths have now reached 31,500. Thus Japan is now ranked 13th in the world for the most coronavirus infections. This is a far cry from the ranking of Japan before Kishida took power last year.

Kyodo News reports, “The government will ask prefectures to set up more than 100 free COVID-19 testing spots at major train stations, airports and other locations to allow people to be tested before traveling during the summer vacation season.”

No plans are being made to introduce a state of emergency or quasi-state of emergencies. In truth, measures in Japan have been mild since the coronavirus crisis began compared with draconian measures from China to the United Kingdom.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

